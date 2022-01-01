‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Trailer: ‘One of Us Isn’t Gonna Be Here for Long’

The upcoming Season 6 will be the series' last.

Almost a year after the BBC announced that Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders” would be the series’ last, the network has released a trailer for the final batch of episodes.

Joining star Cillian Murphy for the final season are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, and Stephen Graham. Helen McCrory, who co-starred as Polly, died in April 2021. No word on whether she or the character will be featured in Season 6. Watch the trailer for the upcoming season in the video below.

The show, created by Oscar-nominated director Steven Knight, tells the story of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his family’s rise to power throughout the city of Birmingham’s working-class post-World War I. But Season 6 takes its characters firmly into the mouth of World War II, with glimpses of both a Nazi and an Oswald Mosley Blackshirts rally, as well as much drama, intrigue, and gunfire as fans have come to expect.

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang,” Knight said in a previous statement announcing that the sixth season would be the series’ last. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

“Peaky Blinders” has found a rabid fan following since it premiere in the U.K. in 2013 and in the United States on Netflix in 2014. No word yet on when the finale season will air either on BBC or on Netflix.

In addition to “Peaky Blinders” and its proposed spinoffs and film sequel, creator Knight has had a busy 2021, penning the screenplay for “Spencer,” the Princess Diana fable directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart. As for that “Peaky Blinders” movie, Knight told Variety last year, “We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.