PGA Awards Unveil First 2022 TV Nominees: ‘Naomi Osaka,’ ‘Tiger,’ and More

The Producers Guild has named its nominees for Short-Form, Sports, and Children's television programming.

The Producers Guild of America has unveiled its first wave of nominations for the 2022 PGA Awards, which will now take place March 19 in Los Angeles after moving out of February due to the pandemic. The Guild announced the nominees in the categories of Short-Form, Children’s, and Sports television programming. The full list of nominees for TV shows and specials as well as for movies will be unveiled on Thursday, January 27.

See Tuesday’s lineup of PGA Award nominees below. They include the popular sports series “Naomi Osaka” from Netflix and “Tiger” from HBO, about the tennis star and golf champion Woods, respectively. Also up for honors are “Muppet’s Haunted Mansion,” the Sesame Street special “See Us Coming Together,” “Waffles + Mochi,” “Carpool Karaoke,” “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News,” and a “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” special.

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Related It's NatGeo vs. HBO at the 2022 Documentary Motion Picture PGA Awards

The NAACP Image Awards Will Break Up TV Awards Monotony Related Wes Anderson's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

Emmy Predictions: Best Actress in a Comedy Series -- The Smart Money's on Smart

“100 Foot Wave” (Season 1)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 3)

“Naomi Osaka (Season 1)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 27)

“Tiger” (Special)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Animaniacs” (Season 2)

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Season 1)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Special)

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special”

“Waffles + Mochi” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 4)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed” (Special)

“Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – The Daily Show” (Season 1)

“Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show” (Season 2)

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” (Season 2)

At the awards ceremony in March, the Producers Guild will also present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left undeniable marks on the industry. Honorees this year include George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy (Milestone Award), with recipients of the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, and the Visionary Award to be announced soon.

Check out last year’s Producers Guild of America Award winners, also unveiled out of a pandemic-delayed ceremony in late March, here. TV winners included “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

See the full calendar of this year’s film and TV awards via IndieWire here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.