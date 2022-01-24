‘Pinocchio’ First Trailer: See Guillermo del Toro’s Love Letter to Stop-Motion Fairytales

In the race of two "Pinocchio"s in 2022, Guillermo del Toro's Netflix project lands the first teaser trailer, showing off delicate stop-motion filmmaking.

“I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.”

Such is a fitting entrance to a retelling of a beloved classic with Guillermo del Toro‘s stop-motion take on “Pinocchio,” which debuts on Netflix in December 2022.

The teaser trailer introduces Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the narrator of the fantastical tale after actually living “in the heart of the wooden boy,” Pinocchio, voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann. The all-star ensemble cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, and Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton in supporting roles.

Per the official Netflix description, “Nightmare Alley” director Guillermo del Toro “reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver.”

The musical is co-directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

Yet this film isn’t the only interpretation of “Pinocchio” that lets conscience be its guide: The children’s story is additionally the next live-action remake to land on Disney+ in 2022, with Tom Hanks playing Gepetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Joseph Gorden-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and 13-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the titular role of Pinocchio. Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, and Keegan-Michael Key round out the cast. Robert Zemeckis is slated to direct as well as co-write the screenplay, alongside “Wonka” screenwriter Simon Farnaby, and 2015’s “Cinderella” writer Chris Weitz. That “Pinocchio” is expected to be released between July and September 2022.

As for del Toro’s take on the Disney property, the auteur is billed as co-screenwriter alongside “Pam & Tommy”‘s D.V. DeVincentis for the upcoming “Haunted Mansion” film based on the Disneyland ride. Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, and Tiffany Haddish are set to star.

Del Toro’s upcoming Disney projects come on the heels of his critically-acclaimed film “Nightmare Alley,” which was released on Dec. 17, 2021. The fantastical period piece already landed star Blanchett a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her supporting role.

Watch the teaser trailer for del Toro’s “Pinocchio” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.