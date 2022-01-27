Producers Guild Award Nominations Tip the Oscar Best Picture Race, Honor ‘Squid Game,’ New TV

No sign of "House of Gucci" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the PGA Awards nominations, which tip the Oscar Best Picture race.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced nominations in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards, which will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The PGA is a sturdy bellwether for the likely nominees for the Best Picture Oscar, which will be a guaranteed ten this year. This opens up the field to more adventurous choices. While ABC is rooting for a global blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to gain a Best Picture slot, it is not listed by the more mainstream PGA. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 22 of the past 32 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Additionally, the PGA has extended the the voting window for select categories. Final ballots for TV and Film will now close on March 8; Final Ballots for Children’s, Short Form and Sports Programs will remain on their originally announced poll closing date on February 10.

Netflix had a good day, with Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog,” popular end-of-the-world satire “Don’t Look Up,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut feature “Tick, Tick, Boom” all making the cut. (Miranda also contributed to two animated nominees, “Vivo” and “Encanto.”) Streamer Amazon also landed with Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” which gains momentum in the Oscar race, while Apple TV+ scored with Sundance breakout “CODA.”

Among the studios, Warner Bros. nabbed slots for steady-as-they-go titles “King Richard” and “Dune,” MGM-UA nabbed “Licorice Pizza,” Universal’s “Belfast,” from specialty distributor Focus Features, and animated “Sing 2” (Illumination Studios), while Disney landed not only Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (Twentieth Century) but animated contenders “Luca,” “Encanto,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Left off the list are Netflix’s late-breaking “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) and Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (A24/AppleTV+), as well as MGM-UA’s “House of Gucci” and “No Time to Die,” Searchlight’s “Nightmare Alley,” and any international feature contenders.

Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited/Anthology Series Television, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures and eligible producers for Documentary Motion Picture are:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos”

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

“Belfast”

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

“CODA”

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

“Don’t Look Up”

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

“Dune”

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

“King Richard”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

“Licorice Pizza”

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

“The Power of the Dog”

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

“West Side Story”

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Disney

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto”

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

“Luca”

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

“Sing 2”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Screenshot/HBO

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Morning Show” (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Squid Game” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Succession” (Season 3)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Yellowstone” (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Seasons 3 & 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 11)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Hacks” (Season 1)

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

“Only Murders in the Building” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Ted Lasso” (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Mare of Easttown”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

​​”The Underground Railroad”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“WandaVision”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The White Lotus”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

“Come From Away”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Oslo”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Voice” (Season 20)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

YouTube/screenshot

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on December 10, 2021.

“Ascension”

Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

“The First Wave”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Flee”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“In The Same Breath”

Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

“The Rescue”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Simple As Water”

Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

“Summer Of Soul” (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

“Writing With Fire”

Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

