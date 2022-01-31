Ryan Reynolds Applauds Surprise ‘Peacemaker’ Cameo Opposite John Cena

Showrunner James Gunn confirmed a viral "special guest" on the January 29 episode.

Ready for a Deadpool and Peacemaker team up?

Ryan Reynolds hilariously called out a surprising guest star in HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” on January 29. “Note to internet: Watch more @DCPeacemaker,” the “Deadpool” star tweeted. “Great cameos!”

The star in question “acting” opposite John Cena? Turns out it was a bottle of Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, shown on the counter in Peacemaker’s trailer home.

Writer-director James Gunn replied, “I just checked with props and that is indeed Aviation Gin,” before retweeting, “Thanks for taking a ride on the Peace Train” to Reynolds.

Gunn even shared a continuity photo from the day on set. Reynolds commented, “I will need that props person’s home address pls,” to which Gunn wrote, “A Bentley full of Aviation Gin coming David Dowling’s way?”

Cena stars as the titular Peacemaker, a backwards, perceived super-villain who teams up with a rogue arm of the U.S. government to track down mysterious alien “butterflies.”

Fans already were pushing for a Deadpool moment in the sarcastic “Peacemaker” series, but Reynolds’ tweets fully ignited a viral petition.

“Get Deadpool into a scene with Vigilante and Peacemaker in season 2 STAT. It’s possible, right?” one fan commented.

Another tweeted, “@JamesGunn directing #Deadpool is something I would very much like to see in my lifetime.”

As of November 2020, “Deadpool 3” was reportedly in the works. Collider reported in January 2021 that the upcoming third installment would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the film will be R-rated, with Reynolds overseeing the script. “[It’s] a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life,” Feige told Collider at the time.

Reynolds also credited wife Blake Lively for helping pen the “Deadpool” sequel. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” Reynolds said during an interview with SirusXM (via Insider). “Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.'”

Reynolds added, “I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not.”

So, will Gunn be calling Reynolds for an official “Deadpool” mash-up sometime soon? We’d break a few fourth walls to see it.

Yes, I just checked with props & our special guest that day was indeed @AviationGin. Thanks for taking a ride on the Peace Train, @VancityReynolds. #Peacemaker https://t.co/NBzcFdq6gE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 29, 2022

