‘Severance’ Trailer: Adam Scott Erases His Memories in Apple Thriller About Work-Life Balance

The dystopian Apple TV+ drama series directed by Ben Stiller from creator Dan Erickson drops February 18.

How do you separate your work and home-life selves? Is it even possible at all? That’s the question at the heart of the new Apple TV+ series “Severance,” from director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson. The dystopian series about a technology that enables workers to remove the memories of their workday — and of their personal lives while at the office — will launch globally February 18 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. This will be followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its nine-episode season. Watch the full trailer for the series below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In ‘Severance,’ Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

The series notably reunites director Stiller with Patricia Arquette, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the 2018 Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.” In “Severance,” Arquette stars as Adam Scott’s boss. Stiller and Arquette also starred together in David O. Russell’s 1996 breakout comedy “Flirting with Disaster.”

Scott was last seen in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and heard lending his voice to the animated favorite “Big Mouth.” Next up, he will reprise his role in the Starz revival of the cult comedy series “Party Down.”

The rest of the stacked cast includes Emmy Award winner John Turturro (“The Plot Against America,” “The Night Of”), Britt Lower (“High Maintenance,” “Casual”), Zach Cherry (“You,” “Succession”), Dichen Lachman (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Altered Carbon”), Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Bless This Mess”), Tramell Tillman (“Hunters,” “Dietland”), Michael Chernus (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Patriot“), and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Stiller directs six episodes of “Severance,” with filmmaker Aoife McArdle (“Brave New World”) taking on three.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers.

