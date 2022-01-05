Chris Noth Cut from ‘And Just Like That’ Finale Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The actor was set to appear in the HBO Max finale in a fantasy sequence involving Carrie.

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “And Just Like That.”

Actor Chris Noth has been cut from the season finale of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That.” The finale is set to premiere on February 3. Variety independently confirmed the news, while HBO Max representatives had no comment.

Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the premiere of the series when he suffered a fatal heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.

The edit arrives three weeks after sexual assault accusations against Noth from multiple women began to surface. He has denied the allegations, but was later dropped by his representation and from his series role on CBS’ “The Equalizer.”

Per a TV Line report, the show’s “creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes. An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.”

Back in December, two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter regarding incidents of alleged sexual assaults with the actor, who denied the accusations in a statement saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the detailed allegations of sexual assault stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2015 as exposed in The Hollywood Reporter piece, filmmaker and actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of being “sexually inappropriate” at a nightclub he co-owned, and on the set of “Law and Order,” where they worked together.

A fourth woman, singer Lisa Gentile, also came forward with allegations in a video conference hosted by attorney Gloria Allred.

