‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

"Dune" dropped to $19.99; Sony released "A Journal for Jordan" on PVOD less than three weeks after it opened in theaters.

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play.

“Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three.

The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a record seven films making all three charts. Two new films, both $19.99 PVOD releases debuted: “Eternals” (Disney) arrived 10 weeks after it opened in theaters; Disney+ subscribers can stream it for free. The delayed release and parallel option is likely why the film ranks no higher than #3.

Also new is “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan. This came out on PVOD after only three weekends (and $6 million gross), a first for Sony since theaters reopened. The quick turnaround makes sense and suggests that the option exists for studios that don’t have negotiated strategies, like Universal.

“No Time to Die” (United Artists/$5.99), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony/$5.99), “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99), and “Dune” (Warner Bros./$19.99) complete the lineup. “Dune” is notable for its long run; it is available only now for a standard PVOD cost. Even more impressive is it initially streamed on HBO Max free for its subscribers.

Unlike the last week, when the #1 “Don’t Look Up” was the sole Netflix original in its top 10, this week sees three homegrown titles dominate. After 18 days on top, Adam McKay’s all-star ensemble comedy is still #2. The film that replaced it? “Brazen,” a Canadian-made Nora Roberts adaptation starring Alyssa Milano as a mystery writer investigating the murder of her webcam-performer sister.

At #4 is “Riverdance: The Animated Musical.” Although made independently and previously shown in the U.K. and elsewhere, it is a domestic exclusive for Netflix. It includes Pierce Brosnan among the voice actors.

Also in the Netflix mix is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” His 2017 critically acclaimed film, Daniel Day-Lewis’ final film before retiring, comes in at #7.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 17. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

3. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Eternals (Disney) – $19.99

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

6. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

8. Spencer (Neon) – $3.99

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

10. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

3. Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Eternals (Disney) – $5.99

6. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

8. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

10. The Amazing Spider-Man (Sony) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 10-16

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

3. Eternals (Disney) – $19.99

4. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

6. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

7. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Halloween Kills (extended cut) – $5.99

9. A Journal for Jordan (Sony) – $19.99

10. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 17; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Brazen (2022 Netflix original)

2. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

3. The Colony (2021 VOD release)

4. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2022 Netflix animated original)

5. Just Go With It (2011 theatrical release)

6. The God Committee (2021 VOD release)

7. Phantom Thread (2017 theatrical release)

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005 theatrical release)

9. The Longest Yard (2005 theatrical release)

10. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012 theatrical release)

