‘Sing 2’ Continues Home Domination, ‘Aladdin’ Star Shines at Netflix

With competition this weekend ranging from likely high-end NFL playoff viewing to just over four million tickets sold in theaters, the status quo mostly continued for VOD viewing. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) leads again on all charts, with its bounty (after carrier charges, 80 percent return to the studio) adding to the domestic $128 million box office. The film was #3 in theaters this weekend, dropping only 28 percent.

At Netflix, the breakout original “The Royal Treatment” hit #1 its first day Friday and has maintained it since. It costars Mena Massoud in his first significant role since he played Aladdin in Disney’s 2019 live-action smash. (Back then, $338 million domestic was only good enough for #8 film of the year). He plays a prince in this fanciful rom-com who falls for a New York hairdresser sent in for his arranged wedding. Netflix alum Laura Marano co-stars. This was shot in New Zealand last year under strict Covid-restrictions.

The sole new VOD feature of note was “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (Sony/$19.99). The attempt to reboot the action series without its previous director and star managed only a weak $17 million domestic take after its November 24 theatrical release. Sony still delayed its PVOD release for almost two months. Vudu, which calculates by revenue, ranked it #3, while it managed #9 on Google Play (which, like iTunes, lists by rentals irrespective of price).

Long-time listed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$19.99), “No Time to Die” (United Artists/$5.99), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony/$5.99), and “Dune” (Warner Bros./$19.99) continued to show across the board. “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99) still shows up on two, with still no streaming availability (whether via HBO Max or Disney+/Hulu still to be announced).

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight/$5.99) continues to find interest, more than it did as PVOD, placing #4 on iTunes and #10 at Vudu. Though the film lagged far behind other Wes Anderson films in theaters, its extended play there seems to have sparked interest at home, particularly now at a reduced price.

Only 15 titles overall managed to show up among the charts, continuing to show the impact of fewer recent theatrical releases and less interest than this time last year for minimally theatrically released films. Similar to theaters, production delays during the pandemic and also the shift to direct streaming for more films could be having an impact.

“After the Fall,” theatrically released last September by Vertical, then showing some VOD strength, hit #1 on Netflix for three days. Also debuting was “Munich: The Edge of War” starring George McKay (“1917”). It is #5 at the moment. Long-playing “Don’t Look Up” is #7.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 24. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

4. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

6. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $2.99

9. South of Heaven (RLJE) – $0.99

10. The Green Knight (A24) – $4.99

Google Play

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

3. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $2.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Eternals (Disney) – $5.99

8. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 17-23

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

3. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

4. Eternals (Disney) – $19.99

5. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

8. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

9. Halloween Kills (extended cut) (Universal) – $5.99

10. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 24; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Royal Treatment (2021 Netflix original)

2. Annabelle Creation (2017 theatrical release)

3. Brazen (2022 Netflix original)

4. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021 VOD release)

5. Munich: The Edge of War (2022 Netflix original)

6. After We Fell (2021 theatrical release)

7. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

8. Under Suspicion (2000 theatrical release)

9. Just Go With It (2011 theatrical release)

10. Paddington (2014 theatrical release)

