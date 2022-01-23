‘Spider-Man’ Returns to #1 at the Box Office as ‘Scream’ Falls 59 Percent

With no other new competitors, "Redeeming Love" and "The King's Daughter" made the top 10 despite limited interest.

Best news first: After an elevated holiday weekend, only one film in the top 10 dropped more than 30 percent. “Scream” (Paramount) fell 59 percent in its second weekend, par for the second stanza for a horror film. That was enough to allow “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), off 30 percent with $14.1 million, to return to the top spot in its sixth week.

The Marvel marvel is at $721 million domestic and just under $1.7 billion worldwide. That North American number is almost $500 million better than “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a gap never before seen between the top two films of the last two years.

Gravitas Ventures

All of the holds were aided by the absence of competition. Two new wide releases stemmed from producers who hoped that the lack of new product could represent an opportunity, but they failed to attract much interest. “Redeeming Love” (Universal service deal), a faith-based 19th-century child trafficking story, and “The King’s Daughter” (Gravitas Ventures), starring Pierce Brosnan as Louis XIV in a mermaid love story, grossed $4.5 million combined — mostly from the former.

All told, theaters grossed $47 million this weekend, which represents 39 percent of same 2020 weekend. The rolling four-week comparison against 2020 now stands at 49 percent. (In January 2020, the pandemic was known largely as a headline out of China.) With what’s available, that is about as good as can be expected.

Give credit to “Sing 2” for sustaining #3 with $5.7 million, down 28 percent, for $128 million all in. The original “Sing” grossed $270 million with $9 million in its fifth weekend — but it wasn’t on PVOD, as the sequel has been for more than two weeks.

Two films that could benefit from Oscar nominations next month saw small drops. “West Side Story” (Disney), off 20 percent, is hardly impressive at #9 and $698,000, but it has reached $35 million and has a shot of sustaining many more weeks in theaters. “Licorice Pizza” (United Artists) is #10, down 22 percent with $10.8 millon so far; it has not expanded beyond a little more than 700 theaters.

Focus Features

Among awards contenders, “Belfast” (Focus) opened in the U.K./Ireland to $3.1 million and tied for #1 with “Spider-Man.”

The Top 10

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) Week 6; Last weekend #2

$14,125,000 (-30%) in 3,705 (-220) theaters; PTA: $3,812; Cumulative: $721,011,000

2. Scream (Paramount) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$12,400,000 (-59%) in 3,666 (+2) theaters; PTA: $3,382; Cumulative: $51,348,000

3. Sing 2 (Universal) Week 5; Last weekend #3; also streaming on Peacock

$5,710,000 (-28%) in 3,434 (-147) theaters; PTA: $1,663; Cumulative: $128,412,000

4. Redeeming Love (Universal) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 31

$3,710,000 in 1,903 theaters; PTA: $1,950; Cumulative: $3,710,000

5. The King’s Man (Disney) Week 5; Last weekend #5

$1,779,000 (-20%) in 2,510 (-530) theaters; PTA: $754; Cumulative: $31,510,000

6. The 355 (Universal) Week 3; Last weekend #4

$1,600,000 (-30%) in 2,609 (-536) theaters; PTA: $613; Cumulative: $11,081,000

7. American Underdog (Lionsgate) Week 5; Last weekend #6

$1,225,000 (-22%) in 2,164 (- 150 theaters; PTA: $; Cumulative: $23,133,000

8. The King’s Daughter (Gravitas Ventures) NEW – Metacritic: 31; Est. budget: $40 million

$750,000 in 2,170 theaters; PTA: $346; Cumulative: $750,000

9. West Side Story (Disney) Week 7; Last weekend #8

$698,000 (-25%) in 1,290 (-170) theaters; PTA: $541; Cumulative: $35,051,000

10. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) Week 9; Last weekend #9

$683,000 (-22%) in 772 (no change) theaters; PTA: $885; Cumulative: $10,786,000

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

Belle (GKids) Week 2

$550,000 in 1,180 (-158) theaters; PTA: $1,180; Cumulative: $2,744,000

Who We Are (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2

$2,153 in 4 theaters (no change); PTA: $536; Cumulative: $32,744

Jockey (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4

$7,692 in 12 (+10) theaters; Cumulative: $19,667

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5

$170,461 in 111 (+61) theaters; Cumulative: $611,713

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) Week 6

$236,000 in 400 (-150) theaters; Cumulative: $9,701,000

Red Rocket (A24) Week 7

$31,145 in 56 (-26) theaters; Cumulative: $1,040,000

Drive My Car (Janus) Week 8

$96,250 in 96 (+31) theaters; Cumulative: $649,489

Flee (Neon) Week 8

$36,380 in 37 (+35) theaters; Cumulative: $100,063

Belfast (Focus) Week 11; also on PVOD

$30,000 in 71 () theaters; Cumulative: $7,027,000

The French Dispatch (Searchlight) Week 14; also on VOD

$18,000 in 40 (+5) theaters; Cumulative: $16,114,000

