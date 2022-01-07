Andrew Garfield Says He Improvised ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘I Love You Guys’ Moment

Garfield details bro-ing out with his fellow Spideys Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in a pivotal moment in "No Way Home."

[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”]

There’s a moment in “Spider Man: No Way Home” (evidently one of the most monumental films of all time, thanks to its $1.3 billion-plus gross worldwide) when the three of the most recent Spideys bro out upon being brought together for the first time. Andrew Garfield (from the “Amazing Spider-Man” series), Tobey Maguire (from the Sam Raimi films), and Tom Holland (from the three most recent films) are all brought together after a spell issued by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange goes awry.

After denying his return to the franchise for months, Garfield’s return was finally revealed when the film released in December, and he has finally spoken about the cameo appearance in a new interview with Variety. And it turns out, Garfield improvised one of the film’s sweetest moments.

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” he said. The heartfelt moment went on to become a fan favorite moment.

Garfield also talked about what it was like for him, Holland, and Maguire all to be on set at the same time in their respective Spidey suits, with each a little more tailored to the times and the particular actor wearing it.

He said, “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!'” (Referring, of course, to the classic animated meme.)

“There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us,” he added. “Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.”

As writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna previously explained, each other actors was instrumental crafting their characters’ dialogue and current headspace after being flung into such a strange situation (and, for Garfield and Maguire’s characters, a literally different universe).

Garfield added, “We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have [producer] Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including ‘Spider-Verse.’ It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

At this point, Garfield’s Spider-Man would still be in mourning after the death of Gwen Stacy at the end of “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” in the darkest place in his life.

“There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it,” Garfield said.

