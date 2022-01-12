‘State of the Union’ Trailer: Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson Take Over as Season 2 Couple in a Crisis

Exclusive: Director Stephen Frears and writer Nick Hornby return for another anthology season of 10-minute chats in the lives of two people at a crossroads.

In the bygone days of 2019, it almost seemed like a novelty to check in on Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd 10 minutes at a time, especially as they played a couple reassessing their marriage. Three years later, the team behind the show is running it all back for a brand new on-screen pairing with their own issues to contend with.

News of the show’s renewal was announced last January, but now comes the first chance to see what Season 2 of the anthology series has in store. Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson step into the show as Ellen and Scott, a married pair sorting out more than just their diverging political ideologies as they prep for their weekly counseling sessions. Each 10-minute episode is a conversation unfolding in real time as they grab a drink across the street — this season swaps a pub for a coffeeshop — where they dissect their three decades together and how they’re dealing with the world as it is right now.

Even though the location and the couple have switched, the familiar writer/director team of Stephen Frears and Nick Hornby are returning for Season 2. In addition to their past film work together on “High Fidelity,” Season 1 turned out to be a formidable force in the short form Emmys categories, nabbing wins for O’Dowd, Pike, and the overall series. Esco Jouléy rounds out the Season 2 cast.

This will be Clarkson and Gleeson’s respective returns to TV after playing much different recent roles. Clarkson was last seen in the farewell season of “House of Cards” and as Adora, the overprotective mother on “Sharp Objects.” Gleeson co-starred as former President Trump in Showtime’s “The Comey Rule.”

As with the show’s first round of episodes, Season 2 will air its 10 episodes across 10 nights on SundanceTV, beginning (fittingly enough) on Valentine’s Day. Subscribers with Sundance Now and AMC+ accounts will have additional access to the full season on that day. Unlike its Season 1 predecessor, it will not be airing in the Indie Episodic section of this year’s Sundance lineup.

For an advanced look at Season 2 (complete with a full collection of stylish jackets), watch the full trailer below:

“State of the Union” Season 2 premieres February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now, and AMC+.

