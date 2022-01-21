Sundance 2022: Burning Questions About Which Movies Will Soar as Virtual Festival Takes Off

What does festival buzz look like when everyone's at home? We investigate the possibilities.

Another year, another virtual Sundance. At least, that’s what it feels like for those of us who went through an entirely online festival experience in 2021.

As the latest edition takes off, there are plenty of movies worth talking about, from timely dramas such as “Call Jane” (above) to poignant documentaries like “Fire of Love.” These are among the sales titles that face the haziest marketplace in Sundance history, but the industry is hungry for content. What will buyers look for in the days ahead?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss a few possibilities. Kohn also shares some highlights from the New Frontier section and makes the case for the festival’s virtual 3D platform. Stay tuned for many more updates on Sundance buzz in the days ahead.

Listen to the full episode below.



Screen Talk is produced by Azwan Badruzaman and available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify, and hosted by Megaphone. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter. Browse previous installments here and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.