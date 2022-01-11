How to Buy Tickets for the All-Virtual Sundance Film Festival

Packages are available now, and individual tickets go on sale Thursday. Here's which option is best for you.

When the 2022 Sundance Film Festival kicks off its 11-day run next week, the virtual format means anyone in the U.S. will be able to enjoy the festival’s 82-strong feature film lineup, plus panels, Q&As, and VR programming from home. The format proved popular during the 2021 festival, and this year should hopefully prove just as easy and fun to use for film fans around the country.

First conceived as a hybrid virtual and in-person event, Sundance last week announced this year’s festival would be entirely virtual, aside from a series of screenings at arthouses across the country. While the pandemic may have roiled plans for on-the-ground action in Park City, the good news is that almost anyone can get this year’s full festival experience from January 20-30, with options for every budget.

Single-film tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at noon ET (Sundance members get early access on Wednesday). Packages that offer access to multiple titles are on sale now.

Screening capacity is limited, so its best to act fast if you want to ensure your virtual seat in a specific film. If you buy a Day Package or Festival Package, you can reserve spots now, before single-film tickets go on sale.

Feature films start at specific times and each film has multiple screenings throughout the festival’s run. Shorts, Indie Episodic series, and many of the VR projects in the New Frontier section are available on demand.

Closed captioning will be available for all screenings, some will also have audio description. Every post-screening Q&A will offer ASL interpretation. You can read more about festival accessibility here.

The festival is offering a select number of tickets and packages at a 50 percent discount for viewers 18-25. The promo code for packages is INYADULT50P. The code for single-film tickets will be available here after individual tickets go on sale.

Here’s a rundown of the ticket and package options:

Single Film Ticket: $20 to watch one feature at a set screening time selected at the time of purchase.

A single-film ticket also provides access to the Spaceship, the online home for VR projects in the New Frontier section, for 45 minutes from January 20-28.

You should buy if: There’s one film or a few that you really want to see.

Explorer Pass: $50 to access the the New Frontier program, shorts, and Indie Episodic section.

You should buy if: You’re on a tight budget — aside from individual tickets, the Explorer Pass is the least expensive option. It’s also the only option for viewers outside the U.S.: the entirety of the New Frontier and Indie Episodic sections will be available internationally, as well as select shorts.

Day Package: $100 to watch four scheduled screenings over the course of any single day, from January 22-26.

It also includes access to the New Frontier program, shorts, and Indie Episodic section on the day your pass is valid.

You should buy if: You can devote a full day to immersing yourself in the Sundance experience, either by yourself or with friends. With feature screenings that begin at set times and the on-demand availability of shorts, series, and VR projects, this package makes it easy to program a full Sundance marathon.

Award-Winners Package: $300 to watch eight award-winning films on January 29 and January 30, with four screenings per day. Ticket selection will be available once winners are announced on January 28.

It also includes access to New Frontier section on January 28 and Indie Episodic titles and shorts on January 28 and 29.

You should buy if: You’re less interested in exploring gems in the lineup and more interested in being among the first to watch some of the movies that will dominate conversation and win major awards over the next year. It’s also great if you want to enjoy the Sundance experience over three days, given the on-demand availability of VR projects, series, and shorts.

Festival Package: $750 for 10 tickets for online feature premieres, second screenings, and award-winner screenings. Early ticket-selection is included, good to help insure you nab a virtual seat.

It also includes access to the New Frontier selection, Indie Episodic titles, and shorts for the duration of the festival.

You should buy if: You want to get the fullest festival experience possible.

You can buy tickets and packages here, and also read Sundance’s detailed rundown of specifics like gifting tickets and buying multiple packages.

Additionally, you can find information about the Satellite Screens program here, which will see some festival selections screened at arthouses in Massachusetts, North Carolina, San Diego, Memphis, Kansas, Seattle, and Baltimore between January 28-30.

