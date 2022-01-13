‘Super Pumped’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the Cocky and Shameless CEO of Uber

Showtime's "Battle for Uber" series charts the highs and lows of Silicon Valley and premieres February 27.

Showtime’s latest anthology series “Super Pumped” kicks off with its first installment, “The Battle for Uber,” beginning February 27. The series stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, the hard-charging co-founder and former chief executive officer of Uber who was ultimately ousted during a boardroom coup. Watch the official trailer for the series below.

Here’s the synopsis from Showtime: “‘Super Pumped’ tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick, the Showtime series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. ‘Super Pumped’ is the first installment of an anthology series in which each season explores a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

Joining Gordon-Levitt in the cast is Uma Thurman, who will star as Arianna Huffington, the businesswoman and co-founder of the Huffington Post, who was also an Uber board member. Kyle Chandler, Baba Tafti, Kerry Bishé, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Hank Azaria (as Apple’s Tim Cook), and Elisabeth Shue also round out the cast.

Gordon-Levitt was last seen in the Apple TV+ series “Mr. Corman” (which was canceled after one season back in October) and also lends his voice as Jiminy Cricket to Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Pinocchio,” expected to be released this year and also starring Tom Hanks and Luke Evans. Thurman, meanwhile, has another new series coming up next month with Apple TV+’s kidnapping drama series “Suspicion,” adapted from a popular Israeli series.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien (“Billions” and “Rounders”) and Beth Schacter (“Soundtrack”) executive produce, write, and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce and Isaac co-executive produce the project.

Potential future seasons of the anthology series are set to explore other stories of businesses that have affected contemporary culture.

Watch the trailer for “Super Pumped” in the video below.

