‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

An international abduction scandal sends Thurman reeling in the eight-episode series arriving February 4.

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below.

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Thurman has of late had some promising small-screen roles in Bravo’s “The Imposters” and Netflix’s short-lived thriller series “Chambers.” In terms of meaty feature roles, she’s most recently been seen in the films of Lars von Trier, from playing a murder victim in the Danish director’s “The House That Jack Built” to a scorned wife memorably howling at the carcass of her dead marriage in the first volume of his “Nymphomaniac.” But she’s next set to play Arianna Huffington in Showtime’s Uber drama “Super Pumped.”

The rest of the ensemble cast for “Suspicion” includes some familiar faces for TV fans: Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) serving as showrunner and executive producer, “Suspicion” is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag,” which first launched in 2015. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (“Watchmen”).

Watch the trailer for “Suspicion” below.

