‘The Boys: Diabolical’ First Footage: Cartoon Spinoff Is Anything but Child’s Play

Amazon Prime Video's gory superhero hit "The Boys" lands a cartoon version definitely not suitable for children.

Blood, guts, and…babies?

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” debuted a first look at cartoon spinoff series, “The Boys: Diabolical,” premiering March 4. And let’s just say, in this universe, even superhero children can murder unsuspecting victims with one laser-focused look. The eight-episode series arrives just in time for “The Boys” Season 3, expanding on the Vought International corporation’s experimental attempts to breed grassroots superheroes.

“Diabolical” is set within “The Boys” universe, based on the New York Times-bestselling comic book series. The spinoff features “fun-size episodes,” per a series description, with each episode between 12 and 14 minutes long. Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and original “The Boys” author Garth Ennis are among the “Diabolical” writers.

A sneak peek at “Diabolical” introduces fans to “Laser Baby,” a giggling toddler girl who can make enemies’ heads explode at the blink of an eye, much like the mysterious season two “Boys” villain Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and the infants addicted to Compound V.

It’s no wonder that a few Vought guards lose their heads in a brief battle with Laser Baby — that is, until she gets distracted by a floating red balloon.

“The Boys” was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke, and landed 2021 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Special Visual Effects. The third season of the series will debut on June 3.

Amazon Prime Video has released various teasers for the highly anticipated third “Boys” installment including a satirical newscast featuring Homelander (Anthony Starr) secluded in Vought Tower and Hughie (Jack Quaid) becoming a senior analyst for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. The Vought International YouTube page premiered a music video featuring Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in June 2021, and Amazon Studios held one of the few in-person FYC events last year as well to announce another spinoff that is “part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’.”

Per Amazon, the live-action spinoff will take place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes,” which is, of course, helmed by Vought International. The R-rated series is set to “explore the lives of hormonal competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

