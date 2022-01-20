‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ Trailer: Josephine Decker Heads to Apple TV with a Teen Love Triangle

Grace Kaufman stars as a high schooler who lost her sister, and finds herself torn between reliving her past and finding her future.

With every heartbreak, “music escapes,” as “The Sky Is Everywhere” trailer promises.

Based on Jandy Nelson’s 2010 New York Times bestselling novel, the upcoming Apple TV film “The Sky Is Everywhere” follows Lennie (Grace Kaufman), a shy teen who is grieving from the sudden death of her older sister.

“There is no more music in me, no more dreams in me,” Lennie explains in the trailer. “I lost the one person on Earth who understood me.”

That is, until Lennie meets new student Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), who wows her with his musical prowess. Meanwhile, Lennie grows closer with her sister’s former fiancé, Toby Shaw (Pico Alexander). A love triangle blossoms out of grief, as Lennie’s grandmother (Cherry Jones) explains is only natural.

Jason Segal plays Lennie’s uncle, with Julia Schlaeper, Ji-young Yoo, and Havana Rose Liu rounding out the cast.

“The Sky Is Everywhere” is an Apple Original Film and an A24, Di Novi Pictures, and Alice the Who production. Josephine Decker directs, and author Nelson wrote the screenplay. The film worked with an all-female production team.

“The Sky Is Everywhere” novel was initially optioned by Warner Bros. upon release, while Apple and A24 previously teamed up for Decker’s Sundance breakout film “Madeline’s Madeline,” also set in high school.

“It’s intimidating to work on a movie with a bigger budget and these famous actors,” Decker previously told IndieWire about her film, “Shirley,” in 2018, “but the finished product is only going to be exciting if I bring to it the thing that I always bring to my shit, which is guts splayed out all over the fucking table. … Not just mine, but everybody’s.”

A24 announced in November 2018 a new partnership with Apple in which the indie studio and distributor will produce multiple features together over several years. Other collaborative films have included “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks,” as well as the upcoming film “Sharper.”

“The Sky Is Everywhere” will premiere February 11 in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+. Here’s the official synopsis:

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.

