‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

The star of "The Good Place" returns to the small screen in a satirical take on psychological thrillers.

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker.

Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder. The first official trailer offers a glimpse of the unique tightrope the show attempts to walk and shows how suited Bell is to the macabre comedy.

Here’s the official synopsis per Netflix: “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

The series also stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

“The Woman in the House” hails from Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix and counts “Sharp Objects” writer and “Buffy” showrunner Marti Noxon as a consulting producer. The show was created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, the Groundlings-incubated team behind the short-lived TV Land comedy “Nobodies” and Adult Swim’s “Mike Tyson Mysteries.” With that mix of talent writing for someone with Bell’s comedic timing and appeal, “The Woman in the House” could very well turn into Netflix’s newest hit.

TV audiences have been used to hearing Bell rather than seeing her since “The Good Place” aired its final season in 2020. She voices the infamous title character in HBO Max’s recent “Gossip Girl” reboot and also sings in Amazon Prime’s animated kids musical “Do, Re & Mi.”

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” will drop on Netflix on January 28. Check out the boozy first trailer below.

