‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut joins "Don't Look Up," another high-end Netflix original, atop the streamer's chart.

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries.

Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both Google Play and Vudu, while the Bond film leads at iTunes.

The lack of any new exclusive-to-home PVOD offerings left studios at what would seem a prime time to score high-end returns from $19.99 rentals. This is definitely a shift from recent patterns for three significant November releases — “Eternals” (Disney), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony), and “House of Gucci” (United Artists) — not to cash in on holiday opportunities.

The four “Spider-Man” films charting — 2019’s “Far From Home” on all three, with “Homecoming” on two, and the two “Amazing” entries one each — rent for $3.99, making for an attractive option with few new alternatives. Consumers also responded to reduced prices ($5.99), with “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight) placing twice (including #3 at iTunes), and “The Card Counter” (Focus). “Spencer” (Neon/$5.99), which had earlier success at $19.99, is also back at iTunes.

“Encanto” (Disney/$19.99) is the top recent PVOD title. With rentals reduced by its parallel access on Disney+, it still managed to make two charts. “Dune” (Warner Bros./$24.99) found renewed interest with no price reduction, actually making all three charts.

©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The final film to show up everywhere once again is “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99), first available over four months ago. We have no way of knowing for sure with revenues not reported, but its longevity suggests it may vie for the top feature film VOD release of the year.

Netflix’s top 10 is led by two of their prestige awards-intended releases. Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” retains the #1 spot, with Film Twitter and other social media bringing “Squid Game” levels of attention. McKay might not have made fans with his response to those who criticize his climate change-themed comedy, but he looks to have raised its visibility.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” had a credible debut at #2. Figure the time period should favor holiday and family-oriented titles. That makes the initial interest in this serious drama impressive (with excellent reviews, among Netflix’s 2021 originals, only “The Power of the Dog” has a higher Metacritic rating), even if it didn’t dislodge McKay’s all-star cast film.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 3. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

3. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

5. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Spencer (Neon) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

9. The Card Counter (Focus) – $5.99

10. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

Google Play

1. Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

4. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

6. The Amazing Spider-Man (Sony) – $3.99

7. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Sony) – $3.99

9. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

10. Encanto (Disney) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers December 27-January 2.

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

4. Encanto (Disney) – $19.99

5. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

8. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

10. Antlers (Searchlight) – $14.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, January 3; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Lost Daughter (2021 Netflix original)

3. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012 theatrical release)

4. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019 theatrical release)

5. Rise of the Guardians (2012 theatrical release)

6. Dark Shadows (2012 theatrical release)

7. The Unforgivable (2021 Netflix original)

8. Zone 414 (2021 VOD release)

9. Back to the Outback (2021 Netflix animated original)

10. Red Notice (2021 Netflix original)

