Vincent Gallo Praises Kyrsten Sinema as ‘Free Thinking, Sensitive, and Thoughtful’

Vincent Gallo, the director of “Buffalo ’66” and “The Brown Bunny,” has finally found a liberal that he likes. The outspoken independent filmmaker recently took to Instagram to praise Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the controversial Democrat from Arizona, where Gallo resides.

“I live in Arizona. Who my senators are means a lot to me,” Gallo wrote. “Typically I would prefer a very conservative republican in my home state. And frankly in every state. However Kyrsten Sinema is free thinking, sensitive, open minded and thoughtful. A liberal politician that adds productive ideological diversity and balance to our beautiful country. Her brand of liberal thinking is rare and I am happy she represents my state.”

The two Arizona residents are certainly no strangers to controversy. Gallo has enjoyed making provocative right-wing statements ever since the breakthrough success of his debut film, “Buffalo ’66” made him a public figure. Those statements have only become more extreme in recent years, as he openly supported the presidency of Donald Trump. In an essay from 2020, he wrote that “I like Donald Trump a lot and am extremely proud he is the American President. And I’m sorry if that offends you.” He is also an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement, and recently sold t-shirts on his website that complained about protests for racial justice.

Sinema was once beloved among progressives for winning a senate seat as a Democrat in a famously red state. But the goodwill did not last once she arrived in Washington. She has attracted ire from the left wing of her party due to her relatively moderate approach to economic spending and her steadfast commitment to maintaining existing senate rules. In a thinly divided senate she often serves as a deciding vote on key issues, and is frequently portrayed as a roadblock to passing partisan democratic legislation. Critics of Sinema often complain that her motivations are unclear and ever-changing, making it difficult to predict her endgame or determine what political lane she is trying to occupy. It remains to be seen how the endorsement of Gallo will fit into her political plans.

