‘Sing 2’ Gets Aggressive on VOD and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Spends Third Week at #1

The Netflix Top 10 is a quick-turnover list too, making the achievement of "Don't Look Up" all the more remarkable.

Debuts for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$19.99) and “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) lead this week’s VOD charts, splitting #1 spots in a week that saw some caveats of note. “Ghostbusters” is #1 at both iTunes and Vudu. “Sing 2” is AWOL at iTunes but has the 2016 original film at #7 for $3.99. Vudu has the new version at #2.

Typical of Sony’s policy, “Ghostbusters” spent seven weeks in theaters before it moved to PVOD; this weekend, it was #8 on the box office charts and dropping 24 percent for one of the best holds.

Universal took a much more aggressive stance with “Sing 2.” At $24.99, it’s more expensive than its standard $19.99 PVOD rental price. It also took advantage of the film’s midweek opening to technically comply with the 17-day window agreement with theaters — one that was understood to mean three weekends. “Sing 2” became available on the first day of its third weekend in theaters.

Of note is it remained #2 at the box office and its 42 percent drop is the same as the theatrical-only “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s the sort of data point that gets the attention of studio strategists.

Also near the top of the charts were the long-running “No Time to Die” (United Artists/$5.99) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony/$5.99).

Warner Bros.

The third new PVOD entry is “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$19.99), post-HBO Max showings and long gone from nearly all theaters. The film is a Best Actor Oscar contender for its star, Will Smith, and there’s 10 weeks to go before the ceremony.

Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” takes a third week at #1 at Netflix, a rare accomplishment on a quick-turnover list. It’s an odd week at the streamer. After multiple weeks in which its original titles thrived, including Halle Berry’s “Bruised,” Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” the current top 10 otherwise consists of older theatrical releases. Much older: All are at least a decade old, going back to Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart.” They are mainly star driven; Adam Sandler (twice), Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck (coincidence that his Amazon-starring “The Tender Bar” debuted on Friday?), Johnny Depp, Ice Cube, and Gerald Butler are among the offerings.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 10. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

5. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

6. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

7. Sing (Universal) – $3.99

8. The Protege (Lionsgate) – $0.99

9. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

10. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

2. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

3. Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

6. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – $3.99

8. The Amazing Spider-Man (Sony) – $3.99

9. Antlers (Searchlight) – $5.99

10. The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 3 – 9

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. The Last Duel (Disney) – $5.99

6. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

7. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Antlers (Searchlight) – $5.99

9. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

10. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, January 10; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

2. Just Go With It (2011 theatrical release)

3. The Longest Yard (2005 theatrical release)

4. The Town (2010 theatrical release)

5. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012 theatrical release)

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005 theatrical release)

7. Girl Interrupted (1999 theatrical release)

8. First Sunday (2008 theatrical release)

9. The 300 (2007 theatrical release)

10. Braveheart (1995 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.