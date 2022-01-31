Post-HBO Max Rollout, Both ‘Dune’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Thrive on VOD

But which film is truly #1? That's harder to parse in a weird week on the VOD charts.

VOD charts both verged and varied this week, as a record low 14 titles accounted for all 30 slots on the three top tens. Among those titles, however, a record high seven placed on three different VOD lists, though each of them — iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu — disagreed on which film was really #1.

“Dune” (Warner Bros./$5.99), “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros./$24.99), and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” each shared the top spot among iTunes and Google Play (which rate by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates money spent to buy or rent). Both “Dune” and “The Matrix Resurrections” previously streamed on HBO Max day-and-date, per Warner Bros.’ deal, but this strong showing on the VOD charts points to an intriguing post-HBO Max future for both titles.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” just dropped its price to $5.99. It has placed on the charts since it went to PVOD two weeks after it left HBO Max, but had so far never reached #1. Now, iTunes lists it in the top slot, with other VOD outfits placing it in fifth and sixth. With the Oscar nominations looming, it seems audiences are curious to check out what could be a big contender at this year’s awards.

Lana Wachowski’s revisionist sequel to the “Matrix” films, despite its weak theatrical response (a disappointing $37 million) was given a premium price (it’s $24.99 to rent; buying it costs $29.99). Though the price of a monthly HBO Max subscription costs far less, the film fared similarly with VOD audiences this week: they wanted to see it. Vudu has it #1, while other charts have it #6 or 7.

Warner Bros

And “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actually went up 18 percent this weekend (and rose three positions to #8), even after multiple weeks on PVOD. It is #1 at Google Play, while coming in #3 and 5 elsewhere.

At Netflix, originals dominated, with “Home Team” ranking first since its release on Friday. Star Kevin James is the draw for the sports comedy; that’s no surprise. But there is one shocker on the Netflix list: Adam McKay’s Oscar-contending “Don’t Look Up” is back at #3 after ranking lower on the chart last week. That almost never happens, and suggests homegrown momentum for a top title in a year when theatrical box office is playing a minor role in pushing potential nominees.

Along with the three #1 films, “Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99) actually had the overall best showing, coming in second at Google Play and Vuda, third at iTunes. This comes with a $5.00 price reduction, while the animated musical sequel still remained #3 in theaters this weekend. Though the film, unlike many top animated feature sequels, has so far only grossed half of the 2016 original (“Sing” had a domestic $270 million take), the earnings from high-priced home rentals could end up making up much of the difference.

The year so far has seen little same-day-in-theater releases with high-end VOD success. “Clean” (IFC/$5.99), which debuted at Tribeca last June, stars Adrien Brody as sanitation work confronted with his violent past. It managed only $165,000 in 258 theaters this weekend, but its exposure likely elevated home awareness, taking #4 on iTunes, ninth at the others.

“The 355” (Universal/$19.99) was the other new top title, with the all-star female secret agent thriller having a weak response in theaters ($13 million so far). Still, it notched #6 at the box office, perhaps boosted by fresh marketing, and it made two VOD charts in its first week available in homes. Also in the action space: both “No Time to Die” (United Artists/$5.99) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony/$5.99) showed up on three charts and are continuing to enjoy lengthy, successful runs.

While comedies are in shortfall in theaters (though “The King’s Man” is holding a modest audience), at Netflix they are thriving. This week sees the Adam Sandler-starring “Just Go with It” from 2011 showing up at #7.

Chiabella James

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for January 31. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

4. Clean (IFC) – $6.99

5. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

6. The 355 (Universal) – $19.99

7. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

9. Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Disney) – $3.99

10. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

9. Clean (IFC) – $6.99

10. Eternals (Disney) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 24-30

1. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $19.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. The 355 (Universal) – $19.99

6. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $19.99

8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

9. Clean (IFC) – $6.99

10. Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 31; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Home Team (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Royal Treatment (2021 Netflix original)

3. Don’t Look Up (2021 Netflix original)

4. Munich: The Edge of War (2022 Netflix original)

5. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012 theatrical release)

6. Red Notice (2021 Netflix original)

7. Just Go With It (2011 theatrical release)

8. My Father’s Violin (2022 Netflix Turkish original)

9. Annabelle Creation (2017 theatrical release)

10. Home (2015 theatrical release)

