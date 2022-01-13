×
How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Contenders at Home

Where to watch the top Oscar contenders, whether it's Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon, Disney+, Apple, VOD — and in some cases, theaters.

6 hours ago

“Drive My Car”

In 2022, watching Oscar-contention movies is an exercise in confusion. When distributors built release calendars around late-January Oscar nominations, this month was a great time to catch up in theaters. This year, we don’t have nominations until February 8; we also have Covid and the ongoing struggle of specialized exhibition. Their films favor briefer, wider releases before moving on to the greener pastures of VOD.

In theory, that home access should be good news — but the ability to watch a movie at home is not necessarily the same thing as knowing where to find it. Finding the major-category contenders means tracking down their VOD release dates, or seeking them out on one of six major streaming platforms.

Listed below are 44 films considered to be Academy Awards contenders, as well as a handful that ranked high on 10 best lists. By January 21, 28 will have home-platform availability. A handful have yet to open in theaters. Most are playing in at least a few theaters, although listings for Netflix and Amazon titles are all but impossible to find.

PARALLEL MOTHERS, (aka MADRES PARALELAS), from left: Rossy de Palma, Israel Elejaides, Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, 2021. ph: Iglesias Mas / © Sony Pictures Classics /Courtesy Everett Collection

“Parallel Mothers”

©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Among the theater exclusive at this writing are “Drive My Car,” (Janus), “West Side Story” (Disney), “Licorice Pizza” and “House of Gucci” (both United Artists), and “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics). “Licorice Pizza” remains in several hundred theaters, with possible further expansion after next month’s nominations. “Drive My Car,” the first non-English language film to win Best Film at the top three critics’ groups (New York, Los Angeles, National Society), is still in the early stages of its arthouse expansion.

The list indicates where where titles are streaming (free to subscribers), which are in theaters, as well as Premium and standard VOD rental options on normal platforms. (All information is current as of January 13.)

"Petite Maman"

“Petite Maman”

Berlinale

Of note: “Memoria” (Neon) intends to play only in theaters in the U.S., with no home availability. “Petite Maman” (also Neon) from Celine Sciamma, which after a qualifying week won best non-English film from Los Angeles Film Critics Circle, will not return for a regular engagement until April 22.

Being the Ricardos Amazon Prime; very limited theaters
Belfast PVOD; limited theaters
Belle Theaters only; opens 1/14 nationally
C’mon C’mon PVOD; very limited theaters
The Card Counter VOD
CODA Apple
Compartment #6 Opens NY/LA 1/26, then expands
Cyrano Opens nationally 2/25
Don’t Look Up Netflix; very limited theaters
Drive My Car Theaters only; limited expansion
Dune PVOD; theaters
Encanto Disney+; theaters
The Eyes of Tammy Faye HBO Max; VOD
Flee Limited theaters, expanding 1/21
The French Dispatch VOD; limited theaters
The Hand of God Netflix
A Hero Limited theaters; Amazon Prime 1/21
House of Gucci Theaters; PVOD 2/1
Jockey Limited theaters; expands 1/14
King Richard PVOD; limited theaters
Licorice Pizza Theaters
The Lost Daughter Netflix; very limited theaters
Mass VOD
Memoria Expands through 2022 in one-week runs
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix
Nightmare Alley Theaters
No Time to Die VOD; limited theaters
Parallel Mothers Limited theaters; now expanding
Passing Netflix
Pig Hulu, VOD
The Power of the Dog Netflix; very limited theaters
Red Rocket Limited theaters
Respect VOD
Spencer VOD
Summer of Soul Hulu
The Tender Bar Amazon Prime; very limited theaters
Tick, Tick… Boom! Netflix
Titane VOD
The Tragedy of Macbeth Theaters; Apple 1/14
West Side Story Theaters only
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy VOD
The Worst Person in the World Opens NY/LA 2/4, limited expansion

In addition, the following are also available:

The First Wave                             Hulu

The Rescue                                  Disney +

