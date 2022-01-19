‘WeCrashed’ First Trailer: Jared Leto Transforms Into WeWork Founder

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray the Neumanns, the couple behind the rise (and fall) of WeWork.

“This is what tomorrow looks like.”

It’s tempting to look back at the rise and fall of communal workspace startup WeWork and its eccentric founder, Adam Neumann, and go, ‘What were they thinking?’ But in the venture capital world of Silicon Valley, the more “god”-like a founder, the more hype they receive.

Thus, it’s no wonder that Neumann and his wife and collaborator Rebekah Neumann are getting the fictional treatment with AppleTV+’s limited series “WeCrashed,” premiering on Friday, March 18 with the first three episodes.

Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway take on the headline-grabbing couple, with Leto debuting a haunting, almost Tommy Wiseau-like accent to step into the role of Neumann.

“WeWork isn’t just a company,” Leto as Neumann explains in the teaser trailer. “It’s a movement.”

Similarly, Rebekah (Hathaway) lectures about the importance of their multi-billion dollar company. “WeWork’s role is to elevate the world’s consciousness,” she states.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners, the AppleTV+ series also Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle. “WeCrashed” is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who also executive-produce alongside Hathaway and Leto.

Per the official description, “WeCrashed” is inspired by actual events, including “the love story at the center of it all.” Within less than a decade, WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a $47 billion company, only to lose it all.

As Neumann (Leto) cockily coos in the trailer after being compared to God, “You have to admit, I look a little bit like him.”

WeWork was also at the center of last year’s Hulu documentary, “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” From co-living spaces to Coachella-esque getaways, the WeWork culture (cult?) still lives on. IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review, “Neumann is just one more tech yuppie full of hot air, and ‘WeWork’ doesn’t work hard enough to convince us why anyone would believe he’s a unicorn, let alone what broke the spell.”

Watch the teaser for “WeCrashed” below, premiering March 18.

