Wes Anderson to Direct Roald Dahl’s ‘Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ for Netflix with Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has set Wes Anderson to direct “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” for the streaming platform, sources have confirmed to IndieWire. Anderson will write and helm the feature adaptation of the 1977 story by the author, whose “Fantastic Mr. Fox” Anderson previously turned into an Oscar-winning animated film.

Netflix had no comment. Sources tell Deadline that Benedict Cumberbatch will play the title role, with Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley joining the cast.

The original book is a collection of seven short stories, but it’s not known whether Anderson will helm all the stories as an omnibus film (a la his recent “French Dispatch,” which is comprised of a collection of narratives) or focus on the title story.

The news arises from Netflix’s September acquisition of the Roald Dahl catalog, from which the streamer will develop a slate of new projects based on the beloved author’s properties, from animated and live-action films to immersive experiences and more. Netflix is already at work with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston on a series based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” as well as a new “Matilda” musical. The musical is set to star newcomer Alisha Weir in the title role, plus Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lasha Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps, the librarian. Matthew Warchus is set to direct the film, a co-production between Netflix, Sony, and Working Title.

The “Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson project is an addition to the reportedly titled “Asteroid City,” another Anderson film coming down the pike. The director shot the film in Spain, with a cast including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, and Tony Revolori.

“It’s the usual cast of characters,” said Murray about “Asteroid” at a London Film Festival screening of “French Dispatch,” per Screen Daily. “We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time.” He added, “There are certain people you don’t take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah’. He’s one of those.”

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye first reported the news of “Henry Sugar.”

