How Two Months at the End of 2021 Changed the Conversation about the Year in Movies

From "West Side Story" to "Licorice Pizza" and "The Matrix Resurrections," November and December changed everything about the year in cinema.

If 2021 ended in late October, the conversation around the year in movies would be very different. Back then, anticipated fall titles like “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza” had yet to crack the awards season conversation; now, they’re all over it. Back then, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” didn’t become a blockbuster smash, and “The Matrix Resurrections” had yet to challenge our reality. It was a busy couple of weeks.

With Eric Kohn back from paternity leave, this week’s special bonus episode of Screen Talk finds the co-host joining Anne Thompson to recap the last two months, and what they portend for the awards season to come. Catch up on the guests that visited the podcast last fall here, and stay tuned for another episode later this week.

Listen to the full episode below.



