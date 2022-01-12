‘X’ Trailer: Mia Goth Stars in Ti West’s A24 Horror Movie About a ’70s Porn Shoot

A bunch of adult filmmakers alone in the middle of nowhere with a creepy old man in a farmhouse? What could go wrong!

“Their eyes are gonna pop out of their damn eyes when they see this,” a character says in the trailer for Ti West’s new horror film, “X.” And since it’s being released March 18 by A24, that might be a more literal statement than usual.

Setting out to film “The Farmer’s Daughter,” it was all going so well, too! A team of hardy filmmakers in 1979 descend upon a picturesque farmhouse in the country to film porn, but “The Farmer’s Daughter” shoot doesn’t seem to go as planned. Maybe if they had told the creepy old man they were renting from what they were up to? Here’s what the official synopsis has to say about “X”: “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.”

That desperate fight involves plenty of bow-chicka-bow-wow dialogue, groovy ’70s costumes, an axe, plenty of spilled blood, a scary old woman in a nightgown, and plenty more murder and mayhem.

Written and directed by West, the film stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) bringing to life a couple of different genres — vintage porn, horror, behind-the-scenes drama — with plenty of style and retro grooviness to spare.

West, as horror fans know, is the auteur behind “The House of the Devil,” “V/H/S,” and “The Innkeepers,” and his aesthetic looks to be in full force throughout the trailer for “X.” And A24 has become a home of late for horror auteurs, releasing critically acclaimed films including “The Witch,” “Hereditary,” and “Midsommar.”

Joining “X” from the studio in 2022? Colin Farrell in “After Yang,” Tilda Swinton in Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” Joaquin Phoenix in horror film “Disappointment Blvd.,” “Marcel the Snell With Shoes On,” Jennifer Lawrence in “Red, White and Water,” Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore in “Sharper,” “The Sky Is Everywhere,” Finn Wolfhard in Jesse Eisenberg’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere and All At Once.”

