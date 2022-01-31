‘Zola’ Creator A’Ziah King Slams Lack of Awards Inclusion: ‘My Beef Is with A24’

King, who is credited as an executive producer on the film, called out the studio for not receiving an invite to the Independent Spirit Awards.

Y’all wanna hear a story about why A’Ziah “Zola” King and A24 fell out?

King, whose viral 2015 Twitter thread about a road trip gone wrong was the origin for Janicza Bravo‘s critically acclaimed film “Zola,” called out the film studio in a series of tweets on January 30.

“I think it’s hilarious ZOLA is up for 7 awards & no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category,” King captioned a retweet of Film Independent’s Spirit Awards coverage. “As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um…write it? The most of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw. A ki.”

King continued, “y’all full of shit. Honestly. I think its HILARIOUS everyone else is on my Television promoting & speaking on my experience as if it’s their moment & not a moment I created for us all. I think its hilarious my intellect, trauma & talent is being overshadowed & hijaked. I AM the moment! Excuse me while I laugh.”

“Zola” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was released in theaters in June 2021. Director Bravo co-wrote the film with multi-hyphenate talent Jeremy O. Harris. As King mentioned in her tweet, the film is up for seven Indie Spirit Awards this year.

King, who is an executive producer on the film, pointed out that she was strictly frustrated with the A24 awards season push.

“Let’s be clear: my beef is with A24 exclusively,” King said. “Not the creators not the award shows. a24 is the OP rn. Nobody else. I HAVE been credited & I am VERY content with my EP credit! I am in awe of Janicza & Jeremy’s writing & directing. They deserve & have fought for me for YEARS. However not receiving a invite or even being thought of is the issue.”

And after posting her thread, King gave a follow-up to fans: “The shade room post a tweet & suddenly I have 2 tickets coming. I bet I do …. I’ll see y’all there.”

As followers questioned King’s intentions, the producer wrote, “I have my credit. I love the film. I love the people who helped it happen. That’s not the issue at all. Pls don’t be confused. The way they have been excluding me from events is the issue. That’s it.”

A24 has yet to publicly respond to King’s thread.

