2022 MUAHS Awards Surprise Makeup, Hairstyling Winners: ‘Cruella’ and ‘Being the Ricardos’

"Cruella" grabs the Oscar momentum against "Dune," "House of Gucci," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

“Cruella” (Disney) and “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) were the surprise period winners for makeup and hairstyling, respectively, at the 9th annual MUAHS Guild Awards Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They beat out such strong Oscar contenders as “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “House of Gucci” (MGM/UA), and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight/Disney).

Additionally, “Coming 2 America” (Amazon), another Oscar contender, took contemporary makeup, hairstyling, and makeup effects honors. The latter was an impressive upset over “Dune” and “House of Gucci.” The “Coming 2 America” team of Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer perfectly complemented the Afro-punk vibe introduced by Oscar winning-costume designer Ruth Carter along with adding some new aging effects wrinkles.

While “Cruella” definitely has Oscar momentum for makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey’s delightfully ’70s punk look for Emma Stone, the fact that the origin story split honors with “Being the Ricardos” — which isn’t even in the Oscar race — proves that it’s still an open race among the favored period contenders and dark horse “Coming 2 America.”

“House of Gucci’s” unrecognizable Jared Leto as the balding, paunchy Paolo is very impressive, as is Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain’s transformation as the legendary evangelist. However, “Dune” has the creative advantage in not being limited by real-life people or a Disney icon in training. Thus, director Denis Villeneuve was free to reinvent the look of Stellen Skarsgård’s Baron by riffing on Marlon Brando’s fierce, gorilla-like Kurtz from “Apocalypse Now” with go-to designer Donald Mowat and the Swedish team of prosthetics artists Love Larson and Eva von Bahr.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, in a preview of the Emmy race, “American Horror Stories,” “Emily in Paris,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Pose,” and “Star Trek: Discovery” were the big TV winners.

As previously announced, director Jon Favreau (“The Mandalorian”) took the Distinguished Artisan Award honors, Michèle Burke (the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise) was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and award-winning actor Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Hellboy”), earned the inaugural Chair Award.

The ninth annual MUAHS winners are:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Coming 2 America”

Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Cruella”

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Coming 2 America”

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Coming 2 America”

Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Being the Ricardos”

Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“American Horror Stories”

Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pose”

Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Star Trek: Discovery”

Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Emily in Paris”

Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Genius: Aretha”

Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION –

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION –

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Legendary”

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

“Danger Force”

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force”

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Double Feature”

Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling TIE

“Pose”

Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Make-Up

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)”

Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

“Cinderella” (La Cenerentola)

Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

