Oscar Nominations 2022: From ‘The Power of the Dog’ to ‘Drive My Car,’ See the Full List

"Flee" earned three nominations, while "Drive My Car" broke into the Best Picture and Lady Gaga was shut out of Best Actress. See the full list here.

The time has come for the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations. While this year’s ceremony isn’t as quite as far off as last year’s delayed event — pushed to late April — it’s still a long road ahead for the contenders. This year’s Oscars ceremony takes place March 27, with all eyes on Netflix, packing the bulk of the momentum with massive contenders like “Don’t Look Now” and “The Power of the Dog.” But don’t count out Focus Features (“Belfast”) and Warner Bros. (“Dune,” “King Richard”) to produce their own heavyweights this year. Streamers Amazon (“Being the Ricardos,” “A Hero”) and Apple TV+ (“CODA”) also have formidable entries in the race.

The nominations were revealed bright and early Tuesday morning by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. Notably, it was a strong year for foreign films. “Drive My Car” broke into both the Best Picture and Best Director races. “Flee” earned nominations for Documentary, Animated Feature, and Best International Feature. Meantime, some surprises included Pedro Almodóvar and Denis Villeneuve being shut out of Best Director for “Dune” (the latter did score a nomination for adapted screenplay), Jessie Buckley making it in for Best Supporting Actress for “The Lost Daughter,” Lady Gaga getting shut out of the Best Actress race (“House of Gucci” only showed up once, in Makeup and Hairstyling), Jesse Plemons sharing a Best Supporting Actor nomination with Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog,” Chastain inching in for Best Actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and more. See the full list below.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West “Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick, Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Sian Heder

“Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, Story by McKay and David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zack Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu- Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick, Boom”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Best Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.