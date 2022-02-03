Here’s Why Aidan Never Showed Up in ‘And Just Like That’

John Corbett seemed to confirm he was going to be in "And Just Like That," but he was a bigger ghost than Mr. Big.

Are you there John Corbett? It’s us, “Sex and the City” fans.

After Aidan (Corbett) was seemingly confirmed to appear in HBO Max revival series “And Just Like That,” audiences were left wondering where the heck Carrie’s ex was, because [spoiler] he certainly didn’t show up in the finale. Aside from pulling out our magnifying glasses to spot a secret cameo in the background, viewers took to social media to stir up fan theories as to where Aidan may be.

“I just feel cheated that Aidan wasn’t in #AndJustLikeThat at all?!” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote, “I think the only way #AndJustLikeThat could end well is if Carrie runs into Aidan and he’s divorced and they start dating again. At this point, who cares anymore! Just do something that viewers will kind of like.”

Yet now “And Just Like That” co-writer Julie Rottenberg is clearing the air. Kind of.

“John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” Rottenberg told Deadline. “We didn’t say anything.”

Related 'And Just Like That' Finale Wraps a Messy, Aggravating Revival -- Bring on Season 2

Cynthia Nixon Tried to Be the 'Anti-Nancy Reagan' When Directing 'And Just Like That' Related Leonardo DiCaprio's 11 Best Performances Ranked

Wes Anderson's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

Corbett previously announced he would be returning to the franchise in a “very exciting” way, per Page Six. “I think he might appear in a quite a few [episodes],” Corbett teased in April 2021. “I like all those people [in the cast], they’ve been nice to me.”

HBO Max declined to comment a the time.

So, was Corbett just pranking “SATC” fans?

“The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan,” showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King said. “We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out.”

King added, “[Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

And there was another big absence in the finale: the cut Mr. Big sequence that was removed following the sexual harassment allegations against actor Chris Noth.

“We wanted to focus the show on Carrie and her journey trying to release the idea of her hold on Mr. Big,” King clarified of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) thinking of her deceased husband, Big. “So the dream is still in there because it was a part of their past, but there was no reason to show more than we showed that wouldn’t upstage the work that we were doing in the actual show versus the noise outside the show by people wanting to talk about the other aspect of why Mr. Big is or isn’t in the show.”

Well, at least we know Aidan may be back for Season 2…

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.