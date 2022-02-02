‘And Just Like That’ Showrunner Reveals What Would Have Happened to Stanford Blatch

“Sex and the City” showrunner Michael Patrick King is sharing what was originally in store for Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF, Stanford Blatch.
Willie Garson, who portrayed Stanford across six season, two movies, and three episodes of revival series “And Just Like That,” died September 21, 2021, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Originally, King conceived that Stanford would be a “AJLT” staple. “He was in all 10 episodes,” the showrunner and executive producer said to Variety. “Before I knew that Willie was sick and couldn’t complete it, Stanford was going to have a midlife crisis.”
In the series, Stanford is written off as moving to Tokyo to work with his TikTok influencer client, leaving behind both Carrie and his husband, Anthony (Mario Cantone).
“Stanford’s character always had a borderline career as a manager, and we were like going to explore the fact that it wasn’t a real career,” King added. “It was going to be Carrie and him, feeling the shifts. Anthony and him were probably going to have split anyway.”
King continued, “Then we would keep both of them in, and everybody would be relieved that they were divorced because it was not pleasant for anybody. But there was a series of really fun, flirty, hilarious confidante scenes with Carrie that I loved. That old, old, very specific chemistry that Carrie and Stanford have, which is based totally on the uniqueness of Willie and Sarah Jessica [Parker]’s history.”
Instead, King opted for “the most threadbare writing” to highlight Stanford’s abrupt departure from the narrative.
“Life and death is one thing in fiction: When it’s real, it’s not funny or cute. I didn’t want to even flirt narratively with cute business about where he is,” King said. “I knew the audience would never invest in it, because they knew he was never coming back. It’s the most threadbare writing I’ve ever done just to move him along without much maneuvering, because it was just so sad. There was no way I could write myself out of that in any charming, cute way.”
King previously announced in a press statement that the “‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own” following the death of the “amazing” Garson.
“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming ‘And Just Like That,'” King captioned at the time. “He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”
