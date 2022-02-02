‘And Just Like That’ Showrunner Reveals What Would Have Happened to Stanford Blatch

Originally, King conceived that Stanford would be a “AJLT” staple. “He was in all 10 episodes,” the showrunner and executive producer said to Variety. “Before I knew that Willie was sick and couldn’t complete it, Stanford was going to have a midlife crisis.”

In the series, Stanford is written off as moving to Tokyo to work with his TikTok influencer client, leaving behind both Carrie and his husband, Anthony (Mario Cantone).

“Stanford’s character always had a borderline career as a manager, and we were like going to explore the fact that it wasn’t a real career,” King added. “It was going to be Carrie and him, feeling the shifts. Anthony and him were probably going to have split anyway.”

King continued, “Then we would keep both of them in, and everybody would be relieved that they were divorced because it was not pleasant for anybody. But there was a series of really fun, flirty, hilarious confidante scenes with Carrie that I loved. That old, old, very specific chemistry that Carrie and Stanford have, which is based totally on the uniqueness of Willie and Sarah Jessica [Parker]’s history.”

Instead, King opted for “the most threadbare writing” to highlight Stanford’s abrupt departure from the narrative.