Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland Recreate Viral Spidey Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Home Release

In honor of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" digital release date on March 22, the three Spider-Man stars recreated the viral pointing meme for fans.

Our Spidey sense is tingling, thanks to more “No Way Home” on the way.

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire rekindled their MCU “brotherhood” to recreate the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme in honor of the official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” digital release date. See below.

Though you can still catch the film in theaters, Sony Pictures announced that the record-breaking blockbuster will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray April 12. The film placed all three iterations of Spider-Man side by side thanks to a glitch in the multiverse.

“No Way Home” is the biggest film in Sony history and topped “Avatar” to become the third biggest movie ever at the domestic box office, grossing over $772 million and counting.

And for the digital release announcement, Garfield’s idea to incorporate the pointing meme became, well, handy.

“I remember having a lightning bolt and running into set and telling [director] Jon [Watts], ‘I got it, I got it,'” Garfield said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Comic Book Resources). “Cause there’s this moment where Jacob [Batalon] is like, ‘Hey Peter?’ and we all go, ‘Yeah?’ But in the script, it was like, that was that. We all go ‘Yeah?’ and in the script, my Peter says, ‘This isn’t going to get old at all,’ like something kind of sardonic — which felt kind of undercutting.”

Related Tom Holland, Channing Tatum, and a Belgian Malinois Wag the Box Office

'Uncharted': Ruben Fleischer Explains Those Post-Credits Scenes and What They Mean for a Potential Franchise Related New Movies: Release Calendar for February 18, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

Garfield continued, “We were trying to figure out the pointing thing, like how we were going to do the pointing meme in a way — it took us a while — it kind of happened naturally on that scaffolding scene with Peter 1, Peter 2, Peter 3, like all that.”

As for the “profound” experience collaborating with Maguire and Holland, Garfield revealed that he is “definitely open” to donning the Spidey suit once more — and not just for a promotional meme.

“It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character,” Garfield said. “There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.