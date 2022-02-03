BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Nominations: ‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Dominate

Rebel Wilson is set to host the BAFTAs ceremony on March 13.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced its official 2022 nominees, marking the event’s 75th anniversary. This year’s nominations were broadcast live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in central London on Thursday, February 3. Film Awards red carpet hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen listed all the noms.

This year, the most nominated films are “Dune” with 11 nods; “The Power of the Dog” with eight; “Belfast” with six; and “Licorice Pizza,” “West Side Story,” and “No Time to Die” all with five nominations each.

There are also the highest number of women nominated, ever.

The BAFTAs are set to take place on Sunday, March 13 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Sponsored by EE, the Awards will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer that evening, and will be preceded by live red carpet coverage on BAFTA’s social channels.

Over 7,000 members voted for this year’s nominations.

The 2022 nominations come on the heels of last year’s BAFTA Awards, which boasted the most diverse list of nominees in its history following a major overhaul of voting procedures.

“This is at the heart of BAFTAs purpose: To create equal opportunity regardless of their background,” a BAFTA spokesperson said.

The 2021 awards — which were held virtually due to the pandemic — crowned “Nomadland” as the top winner, taking home the Best Film Award, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards. “Nomadland” went on to similarly win Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director at the Oscars.

The ceremony will be hosted by Rebel Wilson, with Odudu and Allen hosting the red carpet show.

Check out all the nominations for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards below.

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Eva”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Zach Baylin, “King Richard”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), “After Love”

James Cumming (Writer), Hester Ruloff (Producer), “Boiling Point”

Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director), “The Harder They Fall”

Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), “Keyboard Fantasies”

Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Director

Aleem Khan, “After Love”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

