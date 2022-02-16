Berlin Film Festival 2022 Awards: ‘Alcarràs’ Wins Golden Bear, Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo Take Top Prizes

See the full list of winners out of this year's Berlinale, which also saw two prizes for the comedy "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush."

The winners for the 2022 Berlin Film Festival have been revealed. The in-person event took place this year February 10–20. The competition jury, led by president M. Night Shyamalan, included filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, producer Saïd Ben Saïd, filmmaker Anne Zohra Berrached, filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car” director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and actor Connie Nielsen.

The festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear for Best Film, was presented by Shyamalan. “For its extraordinary performances, from the child actors to the actors in their 80s, for the ability to show the tenderness and comedy and struggle,” he awarded Spanish drama “Alcarras,” from director Carla Simon.

The festival did away with gendered acting awards once again, instead offering Silver Bears for Best Supporting (Indonesian actress Laura Basuki, “Before Now & Then”) and Best Lead Performance (German comedian Meltem Kaptan, “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush”). Beloved auteur Claire Denis won best director for her romantic psychodrama “Both Sides of the Blade” — or “Fire,” as it’s known in the United States. (IFC Films has stateside rights.)

Prolific Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for his latest film, “The Novelist’s Film.” “I just keep doing what I have been doing,” the surprised winner said. He has directed two dozen features throughout his career.

Last year’s Golden Bear went to “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” from Radu Jude, which went on to become Romania’s submission for the 2022 Best International Feature Oscar. Hamaguchi also took a prize last year, the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, for “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy.”

Below is the full list of competition winners for the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival:

Golden Bear

“Alcarras” dir. Carla Simon

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

“The Novelist’s Film” dir. Hong Sang-soo

Silver Bear Jury Prize

“Robe of Gems” dir. Natalia López Gallardo

Silver Bear for Best Director

Claire Denis, “Both Sides of the Blade”

Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance,

Meltem Kaptan, “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush”

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance

Laura Basuki, “Before Now & Then”

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Andreas Dresen, “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush”

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Rithy Pahn, “Everything Will Be OK”

Special Jury Mention

“A Piece of Sky” dir. Michael Koch

Encounters winners:

Best Film

“Mutzenbacher” dir. Ruth Beckermann

Best Director

Cyril Schäublin, “Unrest”

Special Jury Award

“À Vendredi, Robinson” dir: Mitra Farahani

Documentary winners:

Best Documentary

“Myanmar Diaries” dirs. Myanmar Collective

Documentary Special Mention

“No U-Turn” dir. Ike Nnaebue

Best First Feature

“Sonne” dir. Kurdwin Ayub

