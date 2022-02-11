‘Blade Runner 2099’ Live-Action Sequel Series Set at Amazon with Ridley Scott Producing

The 10-episode series will take place 50 years after "Blade Runner: 2049."

Ridley Scott continues to mine his filmography of science fiction classics for television material. In addition to Noah Hawley’s upcoming “Alien” series for FX, Scott is set to produce a new show in the “Blade Runner” universe for Amazon. “Blade Runner 2099” will be a sequel to “Blade Runner 2049,” set 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film. Silka Luisa is writing and producing the show, and sources tell Deadline that Ridley Scott may also end up directing the project.

In late 2021, Scott teased that a 10-episode “Blade Runner” series was in development and being shopped to streaming services, with a pilot script and series bible already completed. But today’s news marks the most information that fans have received about the show’s actual plot. After the critical success of “Blade Runner 2049,” the fact that the show will be a sequel should be welcome news to many fans.

As competition between streaming services heats up, Amazon Prime is establishing itself as one of the dominant players in the science fiction and fantasy space. After famously reviving “The Expanse” for a sixth and final season, the tech giant won a large bidding war to produce a new “Lord of the Rings” TV series, which is set to debut this fall. Teaming up with Ridley Scott on a “Blade Runner” series should continue to cement their status in the genre TV space.

The original “Blade Runner,” an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?,” was not initially appreciated by critics but later became known as a science fiction classic. The sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” which saw Harrison Ford reprising his role and Ryan Gosling joining the franchise, breathed new life into the series. Since then, the “Blade Runner” franchise has been expanding across multiple platforms. “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” an anime set between the two films in the year 2032, debuted on Adult Swim in 2021. The show’s producers, Alcon Entertainment, are also planning a massive push into games and consumer products using “Blade Runner” characters.

Scott, who is 84, continues to maintain a rapid work pace. After releasing “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci” in 2021, he is preparing to shoot his upcoming Napoleon biopic, “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, this spring. After that, he is expected to jump into working on his long-awaited “Gladiator” sequel.

