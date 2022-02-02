Bob Odenkirk and David Cross Reunite for Docu-Style Cult Comedy ‘Guru Nation’

The "Better Call Saul" star and "Arrested Development" alum team up with "Borat 2" director James Woliner for a new Paramount+ comedy series.

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are putting the “cult” in cult comedy.

The former “Mr. Show” co-creators are reuniting for Paramount+ series “Guru Nation,” the streaming service announced February 1. Bill Odenkirk, who previously produced “Mr. Show,” is also attached to the upcoming half-hour, docu-style comedy series.

The “Better Call Saul” star and “Arrested Development” alum will play “rival cult gurus who manipulate the minds of their deluded followers,” per a press release. The series is set to be directed by Jason Woliner (“Borat 2”).

Cross tweeted, “After a year of having to be coy and secretive about this, it gives me great pleasure to let y’all know about this new project Bob and I are working on. It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve done so far. Get ready to have your pants blown wide open!”

Odenkirk joked via quote tweet, “Thanks for the heads up!”

Odenkirk is wrapping up his Emmy-nominated turn on “Breaking Bad” spinoff, “Better Call Saul.” The upcoming sixth and final season of the AMC series is expected to premiere later this year. Cross, meanwhile, most recently appeared on the limited series “Genius: Aretha Franklin” and HBO Max’s “Station Eleven.”

Related 'The Offer' Trailer: Miles Teller Plays a Producer Out of His Depth in 'Godfather'-Inspired Limited Series

'Dear White People' Writer-Director Justin Simien Puts Modern Spin on 'Flashdance' with Paramount+ Series Related Wes Anderson's Best Shots: 30 Perfect Images That Define His Career

Every IndieWire TV Review from 2021 So Far, Ranked by Best to Worst Grade

Cross and Odenkirk first famously collaborated on HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show,” from 1995 to 1998. The series featured a mix of on-stage sketches in front of a live studio audience, and pre-taped segments. Sarah Silverman, Paul F. Tompkins, Jack Black, Scott Aukerman, and Karen Kilgariff all appeared on the show, which landed four Primetime Emmy nominations.

“Guru Nation” is one of the latest original programming ventures by Paramount+, which has widely been adapting Paramount Pictures properties for TV. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are slated to star in the upcoming “Fatal Attraction” series, based on the Academy Award-nominated film of the same name.

“The Godfather” behind-the-scenes series “The Offer” puts Miles Teller at the helm of an ensemble cast consisting of Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and Colin Hanks, while a newly announced modern retelling of “Flashdance” comes from the mind of “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien.

Paramount+ also has “The Italian Job,” “Love Story,” and “The Parallax View” series in the works.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.