Brad Pitt Broke Up ‘Volatile’ Interaction with Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set, Scott Eastwood Says

LaBeouf allegedly "got mad" after Eastwood followed the script and spat on a tank during production.

A misunderstanding on set is nothing to get furious about.

Scott Eastwood recalled that while filming David Ayer’s 2014 World War II movie “Fury,” he butted heads with co-star Shia LaBeouf and Brad Pitt had to diffuse the situation.

It all started after Eastwood spat on the tank in which the trio were riding. While the action was scripted, LaBeouf didn’t realize Eastwood’s character was meant to do that.

“[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of,” Eastwood told Insider. “You’ve got to put things in perspective. This is make believe, it’s fun, and at times it’s serious and you’re doing emotional work and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters.”

The “Suicide Squad” star continued, “I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a shitty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

LaBeouf was allegedly later let go from Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” production, with the “Booksmart” director citing her “no assholes” policy for the firing. Actress FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against the “Holes” alum for alleged sexual battery and abuse.

Pitt previously confirmed LaBeouf’s encounter with Eastwood in a 2014 British GQ cover story.

“We were driving down the road, I’m in the turret, Shia is at the other turret, and Scott is on the back, spitting [chewing tobacco],” Pitt said. “And I’m starting to get pissed off, I’m starting to get hot, because this is our home, he’s disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that shit up.’ Shia clocks it, and you have to understand, we’ve been through severe boot camp already, we’ve been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt the same — he’s disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words.”

Pitt “had to get in” to calm tensions between Eastwood and LaBeouf.

“The funny thing is, when we got home at the end of the day and read the script, it said Scotty’s character is ‘chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank.’ He was just doing as instructed in the script!” Pitt added. “So we were the knobs in the end.”

