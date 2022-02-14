‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer: A New Couple Falls in Love as Lady Whistledown Plots Her Revenge

Lady Whistledown proves the pen is mightier than the sword.

“Dearest gentle readers, did you miss me?”

“Bridgerton” returns on March 25, and the Shondaland Netflix hit gave viewers a special Valentine’s Day sneak peek at Season 2.

After the identity of Lady Whistledown is seemingly revealed, the gossip mastermind is back reporting on the love lives of the 19th-century elites. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) promises to be sharpening her “knives” for all her readers, while eldest Bridgerton son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) sets out to find a soulmate. Newest debutantes Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India just in time to catch Anthony’s eye.

This season, when Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — as a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop their getting together. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on either side.

Creator Chris Van Dusen previously told IndieWire that the new couple are “such a force to be reckoned with: magnetic, you cannot take your eyes off them when they’re together.”

Van Dusen added, “We had some of the most amazing fun times coming up with thirsty moments. We thought about how to make it relevant today, and how this glamorous lavish escapist world was a running modern commentary on the last 20 years. Everything has changed and nothing has changed for women and men.”

Lead star Bailey stressed that Season 2 will focus on the “female gaze.”

“There’s so many people who will go, ‘Oh yeah, Bonkerton,’” Bailey said to Entertainment Weekly. “But the female gaze is so important because there are many ways people communicate by sex, and what sex means, and what your body means to someone else. It’s important that there’s an inversion of sexuality and how people are exploited in the storytelling of sex.”

Couglan noted, “It’s going back in time and saying, ‘What were their wants and desires?’ They weren’t these one-dimensional people who just did needlework. They had real lives and wants and needs and feelings.”

Well, we won’t have to wait much longer to go back in time again. From duels to long baths, sisterly competition to luxe costuming, “Bridgerton” is officially back.

Watch the trailer below.

