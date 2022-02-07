Bruce Willis Makes Razzies History with 8 Nominations in His Own Worst Performance Category

The prolific "Die Hard" icon is now competing against himself for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.

Yippee-ki-yay, Bruce Willis sure has a lot to celebrate the day before the 2022 Academy Award nominees are announced.

The Razzie Awards, also known as the de facto anti-Oscars, just crowned prolific action star Willis as the first actor to receive their very own awards category: Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Golden Globe winner Willis, who is now a leading star of producer Randall Emmett’s “Geezer Teasers,” as coined by Vulture, appeared in eight direct-to-video films this past year. The Razzie-nominated films are “American Siege,” “Apex,” “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” “Cosmic Sin,” “Deadlock,” “Fortress,” “Out of Death,” and “Survive the Game.”

“Here’s a look at what we saw,” the Razzie Awards stated in a press release. “The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly two-hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!”

Fans took to Twitter to share their disbelief at Willis’ sheer prolificness, with one moviegoer writing, “How did Bruce Willis get 8 films out in a year and I haven’t heard of a single one?!”

Oscar nominee Amy Adams landed two Golden Raspberry Award nominations for both Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window” and musical adaptation “Dear Evan Hansen.” Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Ben Affleck (both Oscar contenders this year in the Best Supporting Actor Race) also landed Razzie nods for their respective turns in “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.”

Leto also is nominated in the Worst Screen Couple category for “EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent” in “House of Gucci.”

Nick Cannon, Mel Gibson, Ben Platt, and LeBron James are additionally nominated for their performances in 2021.

“As the ugly cousin to the Oscars, the Razzies duly follow in the footsteps of their most prestigious and dull counterpart’s rules and regulations,” the Razzie website reads. “So, with the Academy guidelines allowing non-traditional releases to compete, guess what? So did we!”

Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical” leads the Razzie nominations with nine nods; the Broadway musical lasted 33 performances before closing. “The Woman in the Window,” “Infinite,” “Karen,” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” are competing against “Diana: The Musical” for Worst Picture.

The Razzies will be awarded the night before the Oscars on Saturday, March 26.

To view the complete list of Razzie nominations, click here.

