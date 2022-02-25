‘Annette’ and ‘Lost Illusions’ Dominate César Awards 2022: Full Winners List

The 46th César Awards took place Friday in Paris. Here's the full list of winners.

The 46th César Awards took place at L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris on Friday, February 25. The ceremony, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, honored the best in French cinema from 2021. The star-studded event also featured plenty of American talent, with the likes of Adam Driver and Cate Blanchett attending the ceremony. The show was hosted by French broadcaster Antoine de Caunes, marking his 10th time as emcee.

The night’s big winners were “Annette” and “Lost Illusions.” The former, a musical from director Leos Carax starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and featuring music by Sparks, is a rock opera about a married couple whose lives change when they have a child, which is portrayed by a marionette puppet. Carax took home the trophy for Best Director, with Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks winning Best Original Score. The film also performed well in the crafts categories, winning Best Sound, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

But the highest honor of the night went to “Lost Illusions,” director Xavier Giannoli’s adaptation of the classic Balzac novel. “Lost Illusions” won Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Set Design, and Best Costume Design. Benjamin Voisin won Best Male Newcomer for his performance in the film, and Vincent Lacoste won Best Supporting Actor.

Keep reading for the complete list of winners from the 46th César Awards.

BEST FILM

“Lost Illusions,” dir: Xavier Giannoli

BEST DIRECTOR

Leos Carax, “Annette”

BEST ACTRESS

Valérie Lemercier, “Aline”

BEST ACTOR

Benoit Magimel, “De Son Vivant”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Le Sommet Des Dieux,” dir: Patrick Imbert

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Folie Douce, Folie Dure,” dir: Marine Laclotte

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ron Mael, Russell Mael, “Annette”

BEST SOUND

Erwan Verzahnet, Katie Boutin, Maxence Duster, Paul Heymans, Thomas Gauder — “Annette”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi – “Lost Illusions”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro – “Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christophe Beaucarne, “Lost Illusions”

BEST EDITING

Nelly Quettier, “Annette”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“The Father,” dir: Florian Zeller

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“La Panthère Des Neiges,” dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Maalbeek,” dir: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Vincent Lacoste, “Lost Illusions”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aissatou Dialla Sagna, “La Fracture”

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

“Les Magnétiques,” dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

BEST SET DESIGN

Riton Dupire-Clémént, “Lost Illusions”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Pierre-Jean Laroque, “Lost Illusions”

BEST SHORT FILM

“Les Mauvais Garçons,” dir: Elie Girard

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Guillaume Pondard, “Annette”

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Benjamin Voisin, “Lost Illusions”

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Anamaria Vartolomei, “Happening”

