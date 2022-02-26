Charlie Cox Says Movie Theater Was ‘Dead F*cking Quiet’ During His ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo

The "Daredevil" star snuck into a crowded theater to experience fans reacting to his cameo, but called the moment "a real anti-climax."

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” almost singlehandedly brought back the communal movie theater experience, as superhero fans rushed to the multiplexes last year, often cheering when fan-favorite actors unexpectedly reprised their iconic superhero roles. One of the most popular Easter eggs has been a surprise appearance by Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Cox became famous for playing the blind superhero in Marvel’s “Defenders” universe, which recently left Netflix, but his appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” marked his official entrance into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been so many stories about fans rejoicing when Cox appears onscreen that the actor felt compelled to experience it for himself. In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Cox said he snuck into a crowded theater to experience fans watching his cameo, but did not get the reaction he was expecting

“It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema,” Cox said. “My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So, I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead fucking quiet!” He went on to say that “I must have been in one of the only movie theatres in America that was dead silent, and it was packed, so it was a real anti-climax.”

“I was so disappointed,” he said in another interview with Metro.co.uk. “My wife was with me and she was recording me because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then… tumbleweed!”

While Cox was disappointed by the viewing experience, it may not be the last opportunity to watch himself play Daredevil on the big screen. The actor has not been shy about voicing his love for the character and desire to remain a part of the MCU, while Marvel boss Kevin Feige has made it clear that he has no interest in recasting the character. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said last year.

