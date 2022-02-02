Critics Crater ‘Moonfall’ with Viral Twitter Reactions to Press Screening

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star as astronauts tasked with saving the world after the Moon is knocked out of Earth's orbit. The only issue? They apparently can't save the out-of-this-world dialogue, according to critics.

One small step for actors, one giant leap for critics’ pans.

Film reviewers rushed to Twitter following a press screening of “Moonfall,” the latest space-set film. Halle Berry stars as a NASA executive who is forced to team up with a man from her past (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) to save the world after the Moon is knocked out of orbit and threatens to destroy the Earth.

Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “The Day After Tomorrow”) directed the film, which also stars Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

While “Moonfall” premieres in theaters on February 4, Lionsgate already released the opening five minutes of the film online last month. A press screening also caused waves in the film stratosphere with critics panning the outrageous premise of the movie.

Uproxx senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan tweeted, “There’s graffiti that says ‘fuck the moon,'” before adding in a Twitter thread, “MOONFALL is the greatest movie in cinematic history. I can’t believe this exists.” (“Fuck” was removed from the theatrical release of the film to gain a PG-13 rating, changing it instead to “Screw the Moon”.)

Ryan also allegedly included a real section of conversation from the film:

“Patrick Wilson: ‘Look, I’ve got my own problems.’

Halle Berry: ‘And the moon falling on earth isn’t one of them?!?!’

This is the best dialogue exchange in the history of movies.”

Vulture film critic Alison Willmore called out the absurdity of Wilson’s character, tweeting, “When Patrick Wilson in MOONFALL says he doesn’t want to go on a desperate last-ditch mission to space because he’s got problems of his own down on earth and then Halle Berry retorts, ‘And the moon falling in pieces onto the Earth isn’t one of them?!'” along with a cartoon.

Another reviewer likened “Moonfall” to faux science thrillers, writing, “I think they hired the physics consultant from the Fast & Furious franchise.”

Variety’s Tomris Laffly chimed in, “MOONFALL: You know the news ain’t good when your cell rings in the middle of the night and the call is from <wait for it> NASA!”

“Moonfall” star John Bradley credited director Emmerich’s vision for various world-ending scenarios, with past films like “Independence Day,” “2012,” and “The Day After Tomorrow.”

“Nobody destroys the world quite like Roland Emmerich does,” Bradley told Variety. “Very rarely in your career, you get to work with a complete expert at what they do. Nobody’s going to tell Roland how to do that. It’s just a case of looking and seeing what your contribution to it can be and finding out if your character is one that you are invested in some way or somebody that feels vital or feels that they add an extra layer to the proceedings.”

Emmerich previously shared that he swapped the genders for the lead roles, with Berry’s NASA scientist originally supposed to be a man.

“Halle was actually somebody I always wanted to work with, but never had quite the role for her. Then at one point, I said, ‘I am going make this role a woman,’ and I put Halle Berry on the top of the list,” Emmerich said at the movie premiere, which was held at his Hollywood estate. “We had to rewrite it a little bit but it was easy.”

“Moonfall” premieres in theaters on February 4.

