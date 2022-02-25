David Lynch Slams Vladimir Putin for Ukraine Attack: ‘What You Sow, You Shall Reap’

"Right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction, and it's all on you," the director said in his YouTube weather report.

David Lynch has officially weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following Russia’s February 23 attack, Lynch used his daily “Weather Report” series on YouTube to share harsh words for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Watch Lynch’s full video below.

“If I could say something to Mr. President Putin, we are, as human beings, charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law. There’s no loopholes, there’s no escaping it,” Lynch said. “And this law is: What you sow, you shall reap. And right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction, and it’s all on you.”

Lynch continued, “The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. And all this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you.”

Now, the “Twin Peaks” creator likened Putin’s military actions to a karmic play, saying, “In this big picture, in this show we’re involved in, there’s an infinite amount of time, so there’s plenty of time — life after life after life — for you to reap what you are sowing. My advice to you is, ‘Save yourself.’ Save the Ukrainians, save this world. Start getting along with your neighbors. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack. Let’s work together so that all the countries of this world can come up in peace, get along with one another, and solve the problems that we’ve got together. Let’s get real.”

Lynch is not the only member of the filmmaking community to speak out against Russia’s rampage on Ukraine. In a recent open letter, Ukrainian filmmakers urged for peace, with signatories including Oleh Sentso (“Rhino”), Valentyn Vasyanovych (“Reflection” and “Atlantis”), Maryna Er Gorbach (“Klondike”), Natalia Vorozhbyt (“Bad Roads”), Iryna Tsilyk (“The Earth Is Blue as an Orange”), Nariman Aliev (“Homeward”), and Anna Machukh, executive director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and OIFF.

“Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Now, more than ever, we need the help of the international community and anyone who understands that tomorrow war may be at your door,” the letter reads. “We’ve talked about the war in eastern Ukraine in our films for 8 years. You watched them at the festivals. But this is not a film, but our reality. And today this reality has spread throughout our country without exception.”

The statement continues, “Ukrainian cinematographers appeal to you not to be silent, not to stand aside and [take] certain actions that can help Ukraine regain peace…The most important thing you can do now for Ukraine is to read and disseminate verified information about what is happening.”

The internationally-circulated letter included a list of outlets for “operative, truthful information,” citing that “truth is the first casualty of any war.” The group also urged for politicians to impose economic sanctions against Russia.

