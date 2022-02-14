‘Deep Water’ First Footage: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are a Steamy Couple with Disturbing Issues

All bow down to the return of Adrian Lyne, whose "Deep Water" finally arrives on Hulu March 18.

Cue the heavy breathing and hushed whispers: We have a new Adrian Lyne psychological, erotic thriller on our…fingers.

The first look for “Deep Water” has finally arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple with a dark secret.

Lyne, who previously directed “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal,” leads the Zach Helm and Sam Levinson-penned adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “Deep Water” novel. The film was originally set for a theatrical release in fall 2020, then pushed to a January 2022 theatrical release, but will now premiere on Hulu on March 18.

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a seemingly perfect couple who dabble in dangerous mind games that led to murder. The couple pushes off divorce while stuck in a loveless marriage by letting each other take lovers. But things get messy as Highsmith throws acid on the facade of American suburban life.

Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope also co-star.

“There’s something wrong with me,” de Armas whispers in the teaser.

“There’s something wrong with me, too,” Affleck assures his onscreen wife before intimately touching her.

As the “Deep Water” tagline warns, “The love story is never the whole story.”

Adriane Lyne’s last film was 2002’s “Unfaithful,” which earned Diane Lane a Best Actress Academy Award nomination.

As for “Deep Water,” this is the second film for de Armas to have a delayed release: Her Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” was previously scheduled for a 2021 Netflix release, but is rumored to be on the docket for 2022 Cannes as an Out of Competition selection. Director Andrew Dominik confirmed the film will have an NC-17 rating. If so, it will be the first Netflix title to receive one.

“Blonde” was filmed in 2019, and Dominik said the film has since been picture-locked after Netflix “insisted” on hiring “Tenet” editor Jennifer Lame to “to curb the excesses of the movie.” While Dominik told Screen Daily there was “work involved” in making the Cuban star “sound American,” de Armas is “fucking amazing” as Monroe.

Watch the trailer for “Deep Water” below. The film premieres on Hulu on March 18.

