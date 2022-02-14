Denis Villeneuve Is ‘Deeply Pleased’ with ‘Dune’ Oscar Recognition, Despite Best Director Snub

Brolin added, “I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realize that it’s all amazing and then it’s all fucking totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.”

“Dune” has the second highest number of 2022 Oscar nominations, behind Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nods. “Dune” is nominated for Best Picture and has nominations in almost every craft category, but no acting recognition nor Best Director.

Seth Rogen similarly voiced bafflement over the Academy Awards in an interview with Paul Rudd.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.”

He continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Warner Bros. has already greenlit the “Dune” sequel with production reportedly starting in fall 2022.

“It’s fantastic news, but it’s also kind of a burden,” Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter of the shooting schedule. “The good news is that a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations and writing. So we’re not starting from scratch. It’s not a long period of time, but I will try to face that challenge because it’s important for me that the audience sees ‘Part Two’ as soon as possible. It’s not a sequel where it’s another episode or another story with the same characters. It actually has direct continuity to the first movie. It’s the second part of the big huge movie that I’m trying to do. So the sooner the better.”