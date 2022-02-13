‘Doctor Strange 2’ Super Bowl Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Twists Time in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Benedict Cumberbatch is back to face the consequences of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the maddening trailer for "Multiverse."

Time twists for no man — at least, not without repercussions.

The latest “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl on February 13, gives Marvel fans a glimpse into the chaos caused by the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as neurosurgeon turned Master of the Mystic Arts Stephen Strange, who has the power to unlock alternate dimensions and change the course of MCU history. “Multiverse of Madness” is a sequel to Scott Derrickson’s 2016 film, and hinges on the aftermath of Doctor Strange’s latest showing in “No Way Home.”

As for more “Spider-Man” multiverse crossover, original “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi returns to helm the “Doctor Strange” sequel. Elizabeth Olsen is back as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, fresh off of “WandaVision,” and Benedict Wong reprises his role as Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Rachel McAdams stars as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor is Karl Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez plays America Chavez.

“Multiverse of Madness” is written by “Loki” screenwriters Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

The first trailer for “Multiverse of Madness” appeared as an after-credits sequence following the record-breaking blockbuster “No Way Home.” During the clip, it’s clear that Doctor Strange’s desperate attempt to fix the multiverse meltdown in “Spider-Man” won’t last for long. Strange seeks out Wanda to assist in restoring the world as they know it.

It’s clear “Multiverse of Madness” is not just a titular nod to John Carpenter’s “In the Mouth of Madness,” but rather the undoing of time (and sanity) across realms.

The film underwent “significant reshoots” in November 2021, as director Raimi previously confirmed to Variety.

“Marvel’s been a great team to work with. [They’re] super professional and have supported me every step of the way [but] one thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop,” Raimi said. “They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.”

As of January 2022, Raimi said the film is most likely complete. “We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it,” Raimi said.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will premiere in theaters on May 6.

