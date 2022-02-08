Douglas Trumbull Dies: ‘2001’ and ‘Blade Runner’ Visual Effects Master Was 79

Trumbull broke ground with VFX for "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Blade Runner," and "The Tree of Life."

Douglas Trumbull, the pioneering VFX artist behind the groundbreaking science-fiction classics “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died. His daughter, Amy, shared the news on Facebook that Trumbull had cancer, a brain tumor, and a stroke. He was 79.

“He was an absolute genius and a wizard and his contributions to the film and special effects industry will live on for decades and beyond,” she wrote. Trumbull created the visual effects for Kubrick’s innovative “2001” (especially the trippy Star Gate sequence, which revolutionized time exposure, miniatures, and motion control techniques), Spielberg’s aliens-among-us classic “Close Encounters” (which advanced the lessons learned from “2001”), the seedy, futuristic LA of Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” and the initial big-screen wonderment of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” The latter three films earned him Best Visual Effects Academy Award nominations. He additionally worked on the VFX for the sci-fi cult classic, “The Andromeda Strain,” and Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life.” Additionally, he pioneered simulated rides such as “Back to the Future.”

“Speaking solely personally as Doug’s lawyer and business advisor for more than 40 years, I can say that Doug was amazing and brilliant, an inventor, scientist and artist, a modern counterpart to Leonardo da Vinci,” Trumbull’s attorney Kenneth Kleinberg said in a statement shared with IndieWire. “And a lovely and graceful man with a beautiful spirit. From his early days working on ‘2001,’ he developed a love affair with the giant screen that he never lost and motivated him all of his life.”

Trumbull directed two films, “Silent Running” and “Brainstorm,” on which he also oversaw the VFX. It was Trumbull’s great hope to get back to directing during the last 20 years of his life, when he dedicated his efforts to improving virtual production and 3D high frame rate tech. Indeed, Trumbull’s pioneering efforts began in the late ’70s and early ’80s with Showscan: an experiment to revolutionize large-format 65mm theatrical presentation by utilizing a higher frame rate of 60 fps. The result was a precursor to high definition with an incredible hyper-real look. It was Trumbull’s intention to shoot “Brainstorm” in Showscan, but it proved too costly to upgrade theaters to match the specs for his ambitious cinematic vision.

Everett Collection / Everett Collection

However, Trumbull applied Showscan to amusement park exhibition, which he pioneered with the “Back to the Future” ride, among others. In 1993, he earned a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award (shared with Robert Auguste) for the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm cinematography — the first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years. Trumbull also won a Gordon E. Sawyer Award in 2012, a special Oscar honor presented to “an individual in the motion picture industry whose technological contributions have brought credit to the industry.” In addition, he earned the Visual Effects Society’s Georges Méliès Award in 2012.

“I’m completely committed to the advantages of electronic cinematography as it relates to visual effects,” Trumbull told me (Desowitz) back in 2003. “Because, philosophically, I’m committed to the development of a completely comprehensive virtual set system…that uses electronic cinematography and very accurate sensors of camera position, and sends that information through a processor, which gives you exact positional accuracy…for a real-time virtual set environment.”

Throughout the last couple of decades, Trumbull developed a digital version of Showscan, called MAGI, which shoots and projects 3D images at 120 frames-per-second, from his studio in the Berkshires. The filmmaker envisioned using MAGI and his own in-studio virtual production methodology to make first-person-style sci-fi movies on the order of “2001.”

While the exacting and discerning Trumbull appreciated the great advancements in CG throughout the last 20 years, he complained about a lack of organic quality that didn’t age well. That’s what set his great work apart from all the rest. “I’m all about what I call ‘organic effects’ — miniatures, liquids, fluid dynamics, really beautiful stuff, some of which I did for Terry Malick on ‘Tree of Life,'” he told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn via Zoom in 2021.

Trumbull was also dedicated to improving the theatrical experience. “There’s a magic that happens in movie theaters when everyone knows it’s dark, everyone knows they can’t be seen. My opinion about movie experiences in theaters is that it’s a really interesting, cathartic opportunity for emotional release. It’s OK to be sad, in love, to watch someone get chased or killed and feel all the tension and anxiety of it. In a darkened room, there’s something safe about that — completely separate from COVID and everything else — and there’s magic in that. I don’t want it to go away. I’m all about making movies for giant screens.”

