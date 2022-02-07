‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Shuts Down ‘Backhanded’ Body-Shamers

"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," the actress, who plays Kat Hernandez, recently said.

“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira came clean about about “trendiness” surrounding size inclusivity.

The model-turned-actress said in a Who What Wear interview that curvy fashion is still a struggle — and viewed by some as a novelty.

“I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me,” Ferreira said. “But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet.”

For the pressure of being someone who outspoken-ingly “loves themselves” is also where art doesn’t quite imitate life for the HBO star. “It’s so funny that people just assume that. What — did I say that? I never said that,” Ferreira continued. “You guys just say that. You posted that on me.”

She added, “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top. [Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I’ve been doing this since I was 16. I’m 25.”

Ferreira portrays high schooler Kat Hernandez, who turns her body image issues into online sex work.

“She’s trying to figure out her way into her sexuality and her ‘confidence,'” Ferreira said. “I think it was a façade that even she didn’t really believe in.”

Ferreira admitted that the “heaviness” of “Euphoria” Season 2 has mirrored some of her own recent experiences.

“I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me,” she said. “I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time, because that just doesn’t exist.”

As for the fashion industry as a whole, Ferreira noted, “Truth be told, there is an extreme limitation to anything I can wear. I always think about the fact that if these clothes came in my size, I would be out here doing even more.”

She said, “I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it’s still extremely difficult. So I feel for everyone who’s still trying to find things that fit them.”

Co-star Zendaya recently told Entertainment Weekly that the mission of the viral series is to “hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain, and maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

